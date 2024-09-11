Looking to make up for a quiet summer transfer window, Newcastle United have reportedly sent scouts to watch a player who's been compared to the iconic Arjen Robben.

Newcastle transfer news

The summer transfer window was arguably a failure for all involved at St James' Park. The Magpies failed to strengthen Eddie Howe's starting side past Lloyd Kelly, who arrived on a free deal following the expiry of his Bournemouth contract at the end of last season.

The big-name consistently mentioned with the Magpies was, of course, Marc Guehi, who ultimately remained a Crystal Palace player after Newcastle failed with a reported bid worth as much as £70m. Then failing to turn towards alternatives, Newcastle must now scramble for options within their current squad until the January window, when they must look to make up for lost time.

Sporting director Paul Mitchell recently spoke on Newcastle's window to forget, telling The Telegraph's Luke Edwards, as relayed by The Athletic: “Eddie was very clear and it’s not up to me after seven weeks to say, ‘We’ll do this and that’, because I’m in a supporting role. Were there options? Of course there were, as that’s the responsibility of the department and Newcastle.

“That’s why we ended up where we did. It was that player or he felt he was comfortable with the quality we have. You can be on multiple deals at any one time, the focus doesn’t have to be that narrow. We probably were too narrow but, coming in mid-July, it’s not my strategy to control, it’s my strategy to support."

With that said and plenty of making up to do, the Magpies have seemingly set their sights on a future star. According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Newcastle have sent scouts to watch Sindre Walle Egeli amid their interest in signing the Nordsjaelland winger alongside Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Brentford.

The 18-year-old recently made his senior debut for Norway and has earned comparisons to Arjen Robben, summing up just how talented a prospect the teenager is.

"Exciting" Egeli can replace Almiron

Whilst their failure to sign Guehi dominated the headlines, Newcastle's struggle to show Miguel Almiron the door and find a replacement shouldn't be put to one side either. It's something that they may address in 2025, which could see Egeli arrive to make an instant impact.

The Robben-like winger has earned plenty of praise in the early stages of his career, including from former youth coach Peder Jalland, who told Netavisen: "He has always had some abilities in the final third in relation to shooting.

"The ability in the box, to show up and be in the right place, and a surprisingly good right foot, which he sometimes forgets himself! He has some abilities there that are special. (Egeli as a player is) very exciting, one I have not seen very often.”

A player on the rise, Egeli may well be the perfect apology gift for a summer to forget for Newcastle fans when the January transfer window swings open.