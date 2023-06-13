Newcastle United have made contact regarding a deal to sign Barcelona forward Raphinha this summer, according to reports.

Is Raphinha leaving Barcelona?

The Brazilian international only swapped the Premier League for La Liga last summer when he arrived at Camp Nou in a big-money move from Leeds United. He’s made 50 appearances in Catalonia to date, but there's a chance he could already be hitting the road once again.

Xavi’s right-sided winger still has another four years remaining on his contract, but after establishing himself as the manager’s joint second top-performing offensive player during his debut season, is attracting interest ahead of the upcoming window, in particular from St. James’ Park.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Romano revealed last month that the Magpies, alongside top-flight rivals Chelsea, both hold an “interest” in the 26-year-old, but it sounds like it’s Eddie Howe who is the first to make an official move.

Are Newcastle signing Raphinha?

According to Spanish outlet Sport (via Sport Witness), Newcastle have “already made a first approach” to enquire about a deal for the man called a "phenomenon" by his international teammates. Barcelona’s attacker is “keen to continue” where he is, but it’s stated that the northeast outfit will “insist” on signing the player regardless of his stance.

The Magpies have “positioned themselves” and “would be willing to pay a fee” to bring him to St. James’ Park. The Blaugrana have made it clear he could “only leave” if they received an offer in excess of €80m (£68m), and the opportunity to play in the Champions League could end up “convincing” him to join.

Should PIF splash the cash on Raphinha?

Newcastle will already know what Raphinha is capable of having played against him several times during his spell at Leeds, where he was dubbed “frightening” by members of the media, and with that impressive form having continued since joining Barcelona, PIF should definitely test the waters by making an offer.

Barca’s left-footed gem, who is represented by D20 Sports, clocked up 14 goal contributions (seven goals and the same number of assists) in 36 La Liga appearances last season, with this high standard of displays seeing him collect six man-of-the-match awards.

The World Cup participant was also a major threat when providing for his fellow teammates having recorded 172 crosses and 117 shot-creating actions, which were both higher than any other member of his squad, as per FBRef, so should he put pen to paper in the near future, he would only improve Howe’s attacking ranks even further.