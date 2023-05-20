Newcastle United are now on the verge of securing qualification for the Champions League as they sit four points clear of fifth place with two games left to play in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe has done a remarkable job at St. James' Park and it could be another exciting summer of transfer business for the English head coach as the Magpies are tasked with building a squad to compete on the European stage.

One player who is reportedly a target for the Magpies is Barcelona forward Raphinha and the club are willing to pay €80m (£69m) to land the attacker to bolster their squad, with the Spanish giants said to be willing to do business for a fee in that region.

The Brazilian international could come in as the club's next version of former cult hero Hatem Ben Arfa, who was a magician for Newcastle during his time on Tyneside.

How has Raphinha performed this season?

Raphinha has enjoyed an excellent campaign with the Spanish giants and has proven, as the dynamo did with Leeds, that he can provide goals and assists on a regular basis at the top level.

He has scored ten goals and provided 12 assists in 46 games in all competitions after his return of 17 goals and 12 assists in 67 outings for the Yorkshire-based side prior to his move to Spain last summer.

As a left-footed winger that plays off the right, he can also play in a number of other positions in the attack, which could get fans off their seats in the same way that Ben Arfa did.

The Frenchman - currently without a club - scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in 86 competitive matches for Newcastle as a left-footed forward who enjoyed coming inside onto his favoured foot.

Journalist John Bennett once lauded the gem as "magical" and his invention in the final third, which led to his many goal contributions in a black and white shirt, could be emulated by Raphinha next season.

The £212k-per-week trickster, who was once hailed as a "magical" player by journalist Muhammad Butt, has already proven himself to be an excellent Premier League performer.

In the English top-flight in 2021/22, the 26-year-old phenom scored 11 goals and created ten 'big chances' in 34 starts for the Whites and showcased his quality in the final third on a regular basis, whereas Miguel Almiron has plundered 11 goals and created three 'big chances' for his teammates in 27 starts in the same division this year.

Raphinha is evidently capable of being a difference-maker in the final third by being a regular scorer and creator and he could be a new cult hero, like Ben Arfa, by producing magical moments for the supporters in the Premier League and Champions League next term.

Therefore, Toon chief Dan Ashworth must follow up his tentative interest in the Brazil international with an actual bid when the transfer window reopens for business.