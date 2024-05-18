With the summer transfer window approaching, Newcastle United's search for a new shot-stopper has continued, with an agreement now reportedly reached to land Eddie Howe's preferred choice.

Newcastle transfer news

With Martin Dubravka 35 years old and Nick Pope 32 years old, it's no surprise that Newcastle have turned their attention to signing a future number one for Howe's side. Pope's injury adds a sense of unpredictability when it comes to his form upon his return too, making a new goalkeeper even more important this summer.

In that regard, it seemed as though Newcastle's first choice was Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili, with reports suggesting that PIF had overruled Howe to target the 23-year-old, who has impressed in La Liga. Fresh updates even indicated that the Magpies were in pole position to secure his signature. It now seems as though those at St James' Park have opted to listen to Howe's preference, however, and turn their attention elsewhere.

According to Sky Sports' James Green via AFCstuff on X, Newcastle have reached an agreement with Aaron Ramsdale over joining the club this summer, who is Howe's preferred choice.

The Arsenal number two is in desperate need of consistent game time after losing his place to David Raya in the current campaign and now, Newcastle have seemingly offered him the chance to get exactly that in a contract that could match his current reported salary of £120k-a-week.

If an agreement is reached with Ramsdale, Newcastle will now need to turn their attention to finding the right price with Arsenal to secure a summer switch for the England international.

"Exceptional" Ramsdale can succeed Pope

Competition is key for any squad vying for a place in the Premier League's top six and having both Pope and Ramsdale to choose from would be the healthiest form of that for Howe. That said, the latter won't be arriving to sit on the bench in a replication of his current Arsenal role. He'll rightly want to be number, which will make Howe's decision an interesting one should the deal take place. Both shot-stoppers certainly have their strong points.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Aaron Ramsdale Nick Pope Saves Per 90 1.50 2.81 Pass Accuracy 69.7% 78.7% Clean Sheets 2 5

Despite losing his place in the current Arsenal side, Ramsdale earned plenty of praise from Mikel Arteta earlier this season. The Spaniard said via TNT Sport: “He’s been exceptional around the place with the situation. Like everybody. We love him more for sure. We have him every day. We know him, we know his character and we are really happy to have him.

“I don’t think I’m the one to answer the question about Aaron Ramsdale’s quality because I’m the one who signed him when everyone else was questioning that decision. So I don’t think I’m the one to answer that question."