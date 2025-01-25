Whilst Newcastle United are yet to act on the incomings front, they have now reportedly reached an agreement to sell one of Eddie Howe's players who has been moving closer and closer to the exit door for quite some time.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have once again felt the full frustration of profit and sustainability rules this month. With the richest owners in the Premier League, it's easy to assume that Newcastle's spending power would be far greater than those around them, but that is not the case. Those at St James' Park, like others, must sell before they can buy.

That PSR struggle has resulted in several exit rumours, from the likes of Alexander Isak all the way to Anthony Gordon - two sales which would instantly grant Newcastle some much-needed spending power. Both would be quite the sacrifice, however, and not ones that Newcastle should be quick to make either this month or in the summer transfer window.

Instead, those at St James' Park have seemingly set their attention on finally showing an out-of-favour forward the door in what should at least give them some breathing room in the market.

According to The Telegraph's Luke Edwards, Newcastle have now reached an agreement to sell Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United this month with the one remaining hurdle being the winger's personal terms with the MLS club. Whilst those talks are ongoing, however, they are expected to reach a conclusion.

It's a sale which has looked on the cards for some time and now one that Newcastle are finally closer than ever to completing.

Newcastle needed to show Almiron the door

Almiron's departure is one that Newcastle simply need to get over the line. If they are to put themselves in a position to spend their riches, then keeping hold of players who remain on the fringes of Howe's strongest side is something that the Tyneside club should avoid every chance they get.

The £60,000-a-week winger's departure shouldn't discredit the hard yards that he put in during his time at Newcastle though. Whilst there were times when he seemed destined to fall into a case of what might have been, Almiron more than redeemed himself during an excellent 2022/23 campaign when his goals helped fire the Magpies towards Champions League qualification.

The 30-year-old is also someone who has been at the centre of Howe's praise up to the very end of his Newcastle career, with the manager telling reporters as relayed by NUFC Feed earlier this week: "I think Miggy's head has been very, very solidly here. He's been brilliant in training this week and I've seen not one moment where I thought 'oh, I need to address this or speak to him or have a deeper conversation'."