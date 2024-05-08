After a frustrating season which could still end with Europa League qualification, Newcastle United have turned their attention towards the transfer window to reportedly reach an agreement with their first signing of the summer.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have been forced to learn a harsh lesson in squad depth this season, as injuries mounted and Eddie Howe was left scratching his head for options. Things haven't got any better as the season has gone on, either, with Jamaal Lascelles' and Sven Botman's almost simultaneous ACL injuries summing Newcastle's injury problems up.

Those injuries have at least made the transfer plan clear at St James' Park though, with defensive reinforcement a clear priority, which has already seen the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo linked with a move. The Fulham defender is set to leave the London club at the end of the season upon the expiry of his current contract. Becoming a free agent, it's now Newcastle who could swoop in to land a bargain deal. And that's not the only bargain they could land.

According to Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato, Newcastle have reached an agreement to sign Lloyd Kelly on a free deal, with his Bournemouth contract coming to an end this summer.

In a huge development since reports emerged of Newcastle's interest, those at St James' Park will only have to worry about Kelly's reported £35,000-a-week salary instead of negotiating a transfer fee with Bournemouth due to the defender's free agent status. In what could quickly become a true bargain deal, Newcastle look set to finally reinforce their backline.

"Incredible" Kelly can replace Burn

One standout attribute of Kelly's is instantly his versatility. The current Bournemouth man can play as both a central defender and as a left-back in a major boost for Howe and his side. As things stand, it is Dan Burn who often occupies that left-hand side, but after a season of struggle, it's clear that Kelly would be an ideal upgrade this summer.

League stats per 90, 23/24 (via FBref) Lloyd Kelly Dan Burn Progressive Carries 0.93 0.48 Progressive Passes 3.33 2.64 Tackles Won 1.17 1.10 Ball Recoveries 6.91 4.18

It's no surprise when reflecting on those numbers that Kelly has earned significant praise during his time at Bournemouth, including from former manager Gary O'Neil.

O'Neil, impressed with the defender in the Cherries' shock victory over Liverpool last season, told the Bournemouth Echo: “I thought Lloyd was incredible. I think he had a 12-week ankle injury followed by a six-week calf injury.

"Didn't have much time in between, and then came back today having not trained much, to play left back against one of the best wingers in the world. I thought he showed everything, the potential he has to be a top defender. I thought it was a very, very impressive performance against a top attacker (Salah).”