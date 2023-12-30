The January transfer window can be crucial for sides in Newcastle United's position. The Magpies have hit several stumbling blocks in the current campaign and are on course to miss out on their goal of back-to-back top four finishes in the Premier League. When the window opens, however, they could turn things around in the form of reinforcements for Eddie Howe at St James' Park.

If the manager is backed in the transfer market by PIF, then he could have the squad depth capable of keeping up with England's elite and perhaps even guiding Newcastle back into Europe as a result. And among those who could add to that depth is one particular Real Madrid attacker.

Newcastle transfer news

Newcastle arguably failed to do enough in the summer transfer window and have paid the price ever since. But January gives them a fresh opportunity to go again and rectify their mistakes. Recently speaking on the forthcoming window, Howe wasn't quick to provide positive news though, saying:

"January is always a difficult month. We haven't had those assurances [about funds]. I apologise if I sound like I'm saying the same things, but it is a very difficult month to bring in quality players. Financial Fair Play continues to play a part in our decision-making, so let's wait and see."

The door has at least been left ajar and that could yet see the Magpies pull off some surprise deal, including for a La Liga gem. According to reports from Spain, Newcastle are willing to offer €60m (£52m) for Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz in the January transfer window. The deal would be some statement, but it seems as though the Spanish giants do not contemplate the possibility of allowing the former Manchester City man to leave next month, despite the interest of Newcastle.

"Quality" Diaz could be an instant upgrade on Almiron

Whilst Miguel Almiron starred for Newcastle last season as they qualified for the Champions League, his dip in form has gone hand in hand with the Magpies' struggles as a whole. If Diaz was to arrive, it could be the winger sacrificed to hand Newcastle an instant upgrade. Diaz's stats show that he offers more on the ball this season than the struggling Almiron has done at St James' Park.

Player Progressive Carries Per 90 Progressive Passes Per 90 Take-on Success Passes into the Penalty Area Brahim Diaz 5.89 4.29 50% 1.96 Miguel Almiron 4.07 4.34 42.9% 1.10

It may be difficult to tempt Carlo Ancelotti into parting ways with Diaz these days, given what the Real Madrid boss has had to say about the attacker this season. The former Bayern Munich boss said:

“He can play in both positions, as a midfielder with defensive work, and as a second striker: he can do it in other complicated matches as one of the two strikers. He has a lot of quality in his feet. Brahim’s game and Joselu’s game brought something good. In the first half we lacked a little more accuracy."