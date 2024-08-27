Newcastle United have undergone arguably their most underwhelming transfer window since being taken over back in October 2021.

With just a few days left, Eddie Howe will have to work his magic in order to bolster a squad which missed out on European competition last season.

Could this see the Magpies make a move for a current Premier League striker, who would give them a big boost in the attacking department?

Newcastle chasing move for centre-forward

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Newcastle remain interested in Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and they could be set to make a move to sign the Englishman before the 11pm deadline on Friday.

The club came close to bringing him to the North East towards the start of the window, as a swap deal with Yankuba Minteh fell through, but Howe remains undeterred in his pursuit despite a prior £40m price tag.

A fit Calvert-Lewin could be a big coup for Newcastle, even becoming an upgrade on Callum Wilson.

How Calvert-Lewin compares to Callum Wilson

Since moving to Newcastle, Wilson has scored 48 goals in just over 100 appearances, becoming a wonderful signing in the process.

Injury issues meant he played only 26 times last term, scoring ten goals. He will be 33 by the time the current season finishes and, considering his contract expires then too, Howe will have to look for a replacement sooner rather than later.

Calvert-Lewin netted eight goals in all competitions last term for the Toffees, but this was far from his best tally on Merseyside.

Calvert-Lewin vs Callum Wilson: 2023/24 PL Season Metric DCL Wilson Goals 7 9 Assists 2 1 Big chances created 4 2 Key passes per game 0.6 0.4 Goals per game 0.5 0.2 Total duels won per game 6.1 2.3

The 27-year-old did create four big chances, averaged 0.6 key passes per game and averaged 0.5 goals per game in the Premier League.

Comparing this to Wilson, who created two big chances, while averaging 0.4 key passes and 0.2 goals per game, it suggests that Calvert Lewin offered more going forwards and is a larger all-round presence.

Described as a "hero" by journalist Adam Jones after he scored the winner against Crystal Palace to save Everton from relegation in May 2022, Calvert-Lewin hasn’t enjoyed the most productive of times recently, but when fully fit, the striker is a wonderful player.

His strength in the air was evidenced by the fact he ranked in the top 3% for aerial duels won per 90 (5.68) in the top flight last term, and Howe could play to his strengths by getting his wingers to routinely deliver balls into the box. Just imagine that sort of threat alongside Anthony Gordon.

Perhaps things have become a bit stale for Calvert-Lewin at Everton. Since the start of the 2022/23 season, he has scored just nine Premier League goals.

Of course, fitness problems have been an issue, but if Howe could get him firing at St James Park, then he could land a wonderful upgrade on Wilson.