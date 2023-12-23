Newcastle United are now ready to make an offer to sign an "extraordinary" player in the near future, according to a new transfer update.

Newcastle could sign new attacker

Eddie Howe's side have not been without their problems this season, with constant injury problems threatening to derail their campaign at times.

Newcastle are already out of the Champions League after failing to get past the group stage, and they didn't even go into the Europa League play-offs as a result of their 4th-placed finish.

Meanwhile, they lost on penalties to Chelsea in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday night and have plenty of work to do to repeat last season's fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

However, the January transfer window will afford Howe the opportunity to make new signings, and it could be that they will target a new attacking player.

Both Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak have found themselves in and out of the team through injury this season, and added firepower could potentially make a big difference between now and the end of the campaign.

VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has been linked with a move to Newcastle, with the 27-year-old enjoying a stunning season that has seen him score 17 goals in 14 Bundesliga appearances, 12 of which have been starts.

It looks as though the Magpies could be eyeing another attacking player, however, following a new report that has emerged regarding their possible January transfer business.

Newcastle want Joshua Zirkzee

According to Milan Web [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are keen on signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, with the Magpies willing to battle AC Milan for his signature.

The report claims that they are "ready to put" as much as €50m (£43.3m) on the table for the 22-year-old forward, and PIF would "guarantee a mega salary" for him, which could turn his head.

Zirkzee is a hugely exciting player who is impressing so much for Bologna at the moment, so the idea of him in a Newcastle shirt is mouthwatering. This season, the Dutchman has scored seven times and registered two assists in 15 Serie A starts, while Bologna coach Thiago Motta recently lauded him after a goalscoring performance against Sassuolo, saying:

"It was an excellent goal from a player with extraordinary qualities. He scored a similar goal in training. Joshua is very talented, but I want to emphasize that he also works very hard for it."

Bringing in Zirkzee could make such a difference to Newcastle's attack in the coming months, and with Wilson now 31 years of age, he could even be viewed as a long-term partner for Isak, not to mention someone who can provide stiff competition should Howe only play one striker in some games.

At 22, he would be a long-term signing rather than a quick fix, and his 6 foot 4 stature makes him an imposing striker, but who is also strong technically, with WhoScored picking out dribbling and passing as two of the Magpies transfer target's main strengths.