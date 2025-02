As they continue to look for bargain deals, Newcastle United are reportedly ready to trigger the release clause of a World Cup winner in a deal that would be worth just €12m (£10m).

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have been limited by profit and sustainability concerns in the last two windows, leaving Eddie Howe to come up with internal solutions more often than not. But when the summer arrives, they could look to bring an end to that problem by selling before they can buy.