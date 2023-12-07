Newcastle United are no stranger to a transfer saga involving a high-profile player and are now reportedly lining up a swoop to bring a talented star to St James' Park.

Since taking over in the North East in late 2021, Eddie Howe has built a side for the city of Newcastle to be proud of as the Magpies continue to compete with the elite of English football, with the likes of Kieran Tripper, Nick Pope and Alexander Isak becoming iconic fixtures of his side at St James' Park.

In the summer, Tino Livramento has probably been the recent standout piece of business for the Magpies amid Sandro Tonali's ban; however, Howe may be wary that he will need to ensure further arrivals come through the door in January in light of his side's injury problems.

Pope, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson and Matt Targett are all currently sidelined due to various issues, which will undoubtedly prompt PIF into discussions over potentially securing cover in several positions as their back luck with injuries continues to linger.

Between the sticks, Pope's absence has prompted the Magpies to look into bringing in a goalkeeper in January and reports suggest that free agent David De Gea would be open to a shock return to the Premier League to fill the void left by the England international.

The 33-year-old has been without a club since his emotional exit from Manchester United in the summer; nevertheless, Arsenal stopper Aaron Ramsdale is also someone who has been mentioned in connection with Newcastle as they look to ensure they have adequate options in the goalkeeper department.

Now, PIF look like they mean business as another encouraging update has emerged regarding another reported Magpies target.

Matias Soule eyed by Newcastle United

According to reports in Italy via Sport Witness, Newcastle United are ready to pay the fee needed to sign Juventus winger Matias Soule, who is currently on loan at Serie A outfit Frosinone. The outlet claim that the Old Lady's director Cristiano Giuntoli has previously travelled to England to handle interest in his services, with the Magpies alongside Crystal Palace cited as suitors for the Argentina Under-20 international.

Matias Soule stats in 2023/24 - (Transfermarkt) Appearances 13 Goals 6 Assists 1 Soule's creativity and eye for goal in 2023/24 - (FBRef) Shot-creating actions in Serie A 64 Expected goals in Serie A action 4.2

Now, an update on proceedings has indicated that Juventus are keen to raise funds to bring in January arrivals and Soule could be made available for a fee of €25 million. Newcastle United 'above all' are keen to act to secure his signature and could now strike once they receive permission from Giuntoli.

Labelled a "fantastic talent" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, it is unclear whether a move for Soule could arise in January or next summer, with the latter seeming more likely due to his current loan status. Nevertheless, bringing Soule to the North East may prove to be a major statement of intent from Howe and co as Newcastle look to establish themselves as one of the elite in English football.