So far this season, Newcastle United have been learning the hard way about just how difficult it can be to balance European and domestic football. The Magpies have stuttered at times in the Premier League, most recently suffering defeat at Bournemouth, and have lost back-to-back games in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund. If ever an international break was needed for those at St James' Park, it was now.

The break in play could hand certain stars the opportunity to work their way back to fitness and back into contention in a crucial period for Eddie Howe and co. It also gives the former Bournemouth manager the opportunity to think about future reinforcements, which could include a player that Newcastle are all too familiar with.

Newcastle United transfer news

Though slightly unfortunate with Sandro Tonali's lengthy ban and Harvey Barnes' injury issues, Newcastle's summer transfer window won't exactly be looked back on with great pride. Despite their position as one of the richest clubs in the world these days, they failed to address their centre-back shortage and have already suffered the consequences. Reports suggest that part of their focus in future transfer windows will also be on attacking additions, however.

According to reports in Spain, Newcastle are preparing a €40m (£35m) bid to sign Ferran Torres in 2024. The Barcelona winger has failed to reach expectations at the Nou Camp and could hand the La Liga giants a financial boost by completing a departure from the club. Newcastle, of course, know just how good the winger can be when at his best, given that Torres' hat-trick at St James' Park helped Manchester City to a dramatic 4-3 win back in May of 2021.

If the Spaniard can rediscover that form, then Newcastle could land a player capable of performing on the biggest stage - something that they so desperately need in the Champions League.

Newcastle preparing bid for "incredible" Torres

In one transfer, Newcastle could solve their depth problem in attack given Torres' versatility. The Barcelona man can play on both the wing and in the striker role, which would offer Howe a much-needed third option to lead his offensive line. As things stand, the Newcastle boss has just Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak to call on, who have both had their fair share of injury problems. Torres, with five goals in 16 appearances this season, could hand the Magpies a major boost.

The forward found himself at the centre of praise after he netted a hat-trick at St James' Park, with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola saying via Sky Sports: "Yeah, he can be [a No 9]. We will use him, we used him and he was brilliant. His rhythm, especially defensively he has improved a lot. The game at Palace, he makes a turn [in his season] - so good. The movement he makes as a striker, for the [third] goal, it hits the bar and where it goes, he knew it.

"Maybe I have to think about how he can play as a striker because every time he plays in that position, he always has a real sense of goal. He is an incredible signing for us as a young player, he can play in three positions up front, but playing more central, he has an incredible sense of goal."