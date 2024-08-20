Newcastle United are said to be readying an offer to sign a £165,000-per-week forward who has previously scored a hat-trick at St James’ Park, according to a recent report.

The Magpies have had a rather quiet transfer window so far, but that didn’t stop the club from getting off to a good start in the Premier League opening weekend. Eddie Howe’s team secured a 1-0 win at home to Southampton, despite spending the majority of the game down to 10 men.

There isn’t much left in this summer transfer window, and while Newcastle have had to remain patient due to the financial fair play rules, there could still be movement from the club in the coming week.

Newcastle United transfer news

So far in this transfer window, Newcastle have added to their squad by signing five new players over the course of the summer. However, two of those additions have been goalkeepers, as Howe was keen on strengthening that department. Another arrival was defender Lewis Hall, who was already at the club last season on loan from fellow top-flight side Chelsea.

Other purchases have seen them sign defender Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer after he left AFC Bournemouth, and most recently, they have signed striker William Osula from Sheffield United.

But the club is still continuing to look in the market, as Newcastle have seen four bids rejected now for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. The centre-back had a very impressive summer for England in Euro 2024, and since his return, he has been the subject of interest from the Magpies.

Newcastle United's summer signings Signed from Lewis Hall Chelsea Odysseas Vlachodimos Nottingham Forest William Osula Sheffield United Lloyd Kelly Bournemouth John Ruddy Birmingham City

The club made a fourth bid for the centre-back last week, which is said to have been in the region of £65 million, and that bid has reportedly been rejected by Palace once again. Negotiations are said to be continuing, as Howe has made Guehi his number one target to improve his defensive options.

As well as chasing a deal for Guehi, reports emerged last week that Newcastle could make a move to sign Juventus forward Federico Chiesa. It was reported that the Premier League side could land the attacker if funds become available late in this transfer window.

It now appears as though there is a new forward on the radar of Newcastle and Howe.

Newcastle United are readying attractive offer to sign Ferran Torres

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are readying an “attractive offer” to sign forward Ferran Torres from Barcelona. Torres has previous experience in England, as the winger spent a season and a half with Manchester City, scoring a hat-trick at St James' Park in 2021, before returning to Spain and joining Barca.

Torres, on £165,000-a-week, has struggled since returning to Spain, as he’s been in and out of the side, but did get off to a good start this season, as he started the club’s opening league game.

Now, according to a report relayed in Spain, Newcastle’s sporting director Paul Mitchell is looking to sign a winger amid uncertainty around the future of Miguel Almiron. Torres has emerged as their top target, and a bid is said to arrive in the coming days.

Torres’ price tag is around £25.5 million, a figure that the Magpies are unlikely to have any problem paying. However, the forward is said to be keen on staying at Barcelona this summer, despite interest from England.