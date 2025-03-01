Newcastle United have established themselves as one of the top-flight's top four contenders, but Eddie Howe has no intention of stopping there once the summer window opens for business.

Newcastle's summer activity could be determined by Premier League fate

Despite three losses in their last five Premier League fixtures, Newcastle remain firmly in the hunt for Champions League qualification under Eddie Howe.

While the FA Cup fifth round offers some welcome respite from their top-flight duties this weekend, the Magpies know the significance of taking a step closer to another appearance at Wembley should they overcome Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

With a place in the Carabao Cup final already secure, Newcastle could potentially have three different avenues to qualify for Europe this season when factoring in their league position and potential to go all the way in England's oldest domestic competition.

Howe will also be aware that the competition they enter may have a bearing on incomings, and they may also need to make some tough choices to meet PSR requirements. According to reports, Samu Aghehowa has been identified as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak should the Swede be sacrificed to adhere with regulations.

Departures will also make way for fresh blood to enter the fold at St James' Park. Matt Targett, Callum Wilson and Jamal Lascelles could be due to leave upon the expiry of their contracts, which could free up significant wage expenditure after PIF gave Howe the green light to spend this summer.

Newcastle United out of contract players in 2025 - weekly wages Callum Wilson £45,000 p/w Fabian Schar £45,000 p/w Matt Targett £100,000 p/w Jamaal Lascelles £40,000 p/w Mark Gillespie £10,000 p/w John Ruddy £8,000 p/w

Creativity may be needed to maximise the scope for recruitment on Tyneside this summer. Now, Howe could now revisit a move for one of his top January targets as he aims to streamline his squad.

Newcastle United could tempt Angel Gomes to Tyneside

According to the Daily Briefing via CaughtOffside, Newcastle are keen to bring in Lille midfielder Angel Gomes this summer on a free transfer as his contract at Lille runs into its final few months.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the England international. Nevertheless, the report claims a move to Tyneside could be a tempting proposition for the Carrington graduate, who has two goals and one assist in 19 appearances this term.