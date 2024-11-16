As the January transfer window approaches, Newcastle United have already reportedly received a bid to sell one of Eddie Howe's attacking players who's struggled for game time in the current campaign.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies will be desperate to enjoy a busy 2025 on the transfer front after failing miserably on the recruitment front during the summer. Recent reports suggest that Paul Mitchell is already lining up several targets too, with Bryan Mbeumo and even long-term Chelsea target Victor Osimhen among those mentioned. When 2025 arrives, however, Newcastle could be forced to deal with departures alongside incoming reinforcements.

Among those who could leave is Alexander Isak following recent rumours that contract talks between the Swede and Newcastle have reached a worrying standstill, opening the door to the likes of Arsenal. And whilst those rumours persist, Isak has been proving exactly why he deserves a place at the very top.

If rumours quickly become fact then Newcastle's star striker will be heading for the exit door to potentially join another one of Howe's attacking options. According to Soy del Millo, River Plate have submitted a bid worth €10m (£8m) to sign Miguel Almiron, only for Newcastle to reject that offer ahead of the winter window, with their price tag reportedly standing between €12-15m (£10-13m).

Unlike Isak, Almiron is no longer a key man under Howe after losing his place to the likes of Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordan to create major question marks over his St James' Park future.

Amid profit and sustainability concerns, £60,000-a-week Almiron remains a player that Newcastle would be wise to move as they have seemingly been attempting to do for the last six months. For now, however, they're still waiting for the right offer to come their way.

"Incredible" Almiron needs Newcastle departure

Playing just 103 minutes of Premier League action and making just seven appearances in all competitions so far this season, it seems clearer than ever that Almiron must head for the St James' Park exit door when 2025 arrives. For all parties involved, a departure would make perfect sense, especially if Newcastle finally receive their £10m+ asking price.

Just what Almiron's Newcastle legacy is remains difficult to say. He shocked the Premier League and most of all Jack Grealish when he hit blistering form in the 2022/23 campaign but was back to his frustrating subdued nature just one campaign later. Now 30 years old, the winger should take his leave and with it moments to remember such as last season's strike on the way to victory over Paris Saint-Germain last season.

Howe is among those to have praised Almiron during his time in Tyneside, saying via Newcastle World back in August: "We’ll work with Miggy to try and get his game to the level it was two years ago where he was absolutely incredible for us.

"His commitment, attitude and professionalism is second to none, he is truly a magnificent person and professional. He is an important player for us and we don’t underestimate his qualities.”