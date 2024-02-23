After qualifying for the Champions League last season, Newcastle United have suffered from their own success in the current campaign, with a busy fixture list causing injury problems and leading to some disappointing results. As the summer approaches, however, the Magpies could start to fix their squad depth problem with the arrival of a long-term target.

Newcastle transfer news

Whatever Newcastle do this summer, they will have to do it with a new sporting director after the news emerged that Dan Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave amid links to Manchester United. CEO Darren Eales spoke about the news, telling Newcastle's official website: "We are naturally disappointed that Dan has chosen to leave, however our exciting journey doesn't stop and the process to recruit a new sporting director will begin immediately.

"We thank Dan for his efforts at Newcastle United and we wish him and his family well for the future."

Ashworth's departure hasn't stopped the transfer rumours from flooding in, however. According to reports in Spain, Newcastle are interested in Jules Kounde as they look to land a long-term target.

The Magpies were, of course, linked with a move for the Barcelona defender last summer, but failed to make their move. A year later, they're now interested in the Frenchman once again, but could be forced to watch on as Chelsea pursue a deal of their own having sent scouts to watch Kounde in Barcelona's recent Champions League last 16 game against Napoli.

Arsenal have also been mentioned alongside Newcastle as a side interested in securing Kounde's signature to potentially create a busy race between Premier League sides this summer. When the transfer window swings open, the defender will certainly be one to watch.

"Aggressive" Kounde can solve Newcastle problem

When injuries have piled up in Newcastle's backline this season, Eddie Howe has been forced to turn to the likes of Dan Burn far too often and it has proved costly at times. With just Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman to turn to when it comes to senior options in the middle, however, the Newcastle boss has had little choice.

It is a problem that Kounde could put an end to once and for all, with his ability to also fill in at full-back handing Howe cover for Kieran Trippier and Burn on top of Schar and Botman. What's more, Kounde's stats show that he'd be an upgrade on Lascelles.

Stats Jules Kounde Jamaal Lascelles Progressive Carries 38 7 Progressive Passes 145 30 Tackles Won 14 9 Blocks 19 17 Interceptions 16 4

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez will be glad to have kept hold of his defender before the end of his tenure at the end of the season, having been so full of praise for Kounde when he signed for the club in 2022.

Xavi told Barcelona's official website: "I am very happy about the arrival of Kounde. He will bring us very good ball control. He is quick, aggressive, and corrects a lot of counter-attacking situations and transitions. He will help us a lot. He can also play full-back, like Araujo. The signing creates more competition, and that's great."