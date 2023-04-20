Newcastle United have eight cup finals left in the Premier League this season as they aim to seal a place in next year's Champions League.

Eddie Howe's side have excelled in 2022/23 and genuinely look like strong contenders to finish in the top four. Granted, results have been a little more hit-and-miss since their EFL Cup final defeat to Manchester United, but they remain in a strong position.

There are now just eight more games for Newcastle to overcome - here's how we think they will do in their quest for a Champions League return.

Newcastle fixtures

23 April: Tottenham (h)

27 April: Everton (a)

30 April: Southampton (h)

7 May: Arsenal (h)

13 May: Leeds (a)

18 May: Brighton (h)

22 May: Leicester (h)

28 May: Chelsea (a)

Newcastle v Tottenham

The Magpies' next fixture is a huge one, with Tottenham making the trip to St James' Park on Sunday afternoon. They are currently three points ahead of Spurs with a game in hand, so victory could all but put their rivals out of the top-four picture.

However, the north Londoners will clearly pose a threat, not least through the likes of Harry Kane, and it promises to be a tense afternoon for fans of both sides with plenty at stake. A repeat of Newcastle's 2-1 win at Spurs earlier in the season would be just what the doctor ordered, but achieving that is easier said than done against another side scrapping for points.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Tottenham

Everton v Newcastle

After the Spurs game, Howe's men then head to struggling Everton in a fixture that could prove to be so important for both teams come the end of May. The Toffees are right in the relegation picture and desperately scrapping for their Premier League lives, and this could be a tight game that is settled by an error or moment of brilliance.

Newcastle are clearly the superior side, but Goodison Park can be a tough place to go, as was proven late last season when the Magpies lost in the last minute, so don't expect a comfortable away win.

Prediction: Everton 0-1 Newcastle

Newcastle v Southampton

It doesn't come much easier than this for Newcastle, as they host bottom-of-the-table Southampton to complete their April schedule. Granted, the Saints could have improved by then, but as things stand, this is an ideal fixture for the Magpies to have at such a key point in the season.

The south coast side were thrashed 4-1 by Howe's men at St Mary's back in November, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see a similar scoreline this time around.

Prediction: Newcastle 3-1 Southampton

Newcastle v Arsenal

May begins with an absolute corker of a fixture, in a game that could ultimately play a massive role in who wins the Premier League title. Newcastle dented Arsenal's top-four hopes at the end of last season, and it wouldn't be a shock to see them do the same to their title hopes in 2022/23.

The Gunners are a different animal this season, however, and they know how huge a win would be, but they will need to overcome a Magpies outfit who will still be battling for every single point available. It could be a really close one.

Prediction: Newcastle 2-2 Arsenal

Leeds v Newcastle

This will be an entirely different test to the one that Arsenal pose, with Leeds United another club in the relegation mix, and one that has been being thrashed by Crystal Palace and Liverpool in recent weeks.

For this reason, Newcastle will be the clear favourites when they head to Elland Road next month, but much like the Everton game, a cauldron of a home atmosphere could act as a leveller. That being said, the Magpies should have enough quality to prevail, even though they could only draw 0-0 at St James' back in December.

Prediction: Leeds 1-2 Newcastle

Newcastle v Brighton

With both clubs chasing a European place this late in the season, there is every chance of a classic in this rearranged clash at St James' Park.

What may play into the Magpies' hands is that Brighton's FA Cup run has created a congested run-in for the Seagulls, with the hosts having the benefit of an extra day's rest compared to their opponents, who will have travelled to title chasers Arsenal the previous weekend.

Therefore, we think it would be some feat for Roberto De Zerbi's side to get anything from this fixture.

Prediction: Newcastle 3-0 Brighton

Newcastle v Leicester

Newcastle's final home game of the season is a kind one on paper, but also a match that could have a huge bearing at both ends of the table. At the time of writing, Leicester find themselves in the relegation zone after a dreadful of form and will likely head to St James' in desperate need of a positive result.

While their fortunes under Dean Smith may have improved by that point, they will be up against it when they face the Magpies, as the home supporters look to cheer their side to victory to finish their home campaign in style. It is easy to see a one-sided contest developing.

Prediction: Newcastle 3-1 Leicester

Chelsea v Newcastle

Back in August, not many would have predicted Chelsea having nothing to play for and Newcastle hoping to finish in the top four on the final day, but that looks almost nailed-on now.

The Blues have endured a horrid campaign and currently sit in the bottom half of the table, and a flat Stamford Bridge could play into the Magpies' hands. If Howe's men have to get a positive result to secure Champions League football, you would back them to on current form, although they could even have got the job done by then.

Prediction: Chelsea 0-0 Newcastle