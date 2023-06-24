Newcastle massively over-achieved last season.

After a sensational campaign under the stewardship of Eddie Howe, the Magpies have found themselves in the unlikely position of playing Champions League football in the upcoming season.

Therefore, the club is now in a frantic phase of getting the squad capable of competing in domestic and European competitions.

They are targeting a new left-back, and Antonee Robinson has been tipped for a move to St James Park.

What’s the latest on Antonee Robinson to Newcastle?

According to the Evening Standard, Fulham are prepared to sell the defender for around £35m this summer.

This outlet revealed that the £25k-per-week ace is refusing to sign a new contract, and with his current deal expiring in 2024, the Cottagers could be set to cash in to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

As well as Newcastle, Marseille, Manchester City, and AC Milan are also interested in the American.

Would Antonee Robinson be a good signing for Fulham?

The pacey full-back spent the majority of his youth career within the youth ranks at Everton, but he was unable to break through into the first team and was eventually sold to Wigan Athletic.

He then found himself at the west London outfit in 2020 and has emerged as one of the club’s most consistent and admirable performers.

During the 2021/22 season, in which Marco Silva’s side cantered to the Championship title, the 33-cap international made 36 appearances, averaging 1.3 tackles and 1.7 interceptions.

He has continued this impressive consistency in the top flight with figures of 1.8 and 1.5 for the same metrics respectively across 35 outings, as well as managing a 77% pass accuracy and being responsible for nine clean sheets, as per Sofascore.

The 6 foot ace has often displayed his defensive solidity, but he has shown he is a formidable force going forward as he ranks within the top 20% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for successful take-ons and progressive carries per 90.

Described as “electric” by Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic, Robinson looks ready to make the next step in his career and could be a cheaper, more attainable alternative to Theo Hernandez.

Gianluca Di Marzio tweeted that Newcastle are “monitoring” the Milan star, but it has been suggested that the Frenchman could cost more than €80m (£69m).

Nevertheless, Robinson is still a fabulously capable option with Premier League experience, defensive tenacity and offensive verve who could seamlessly slot into Newcastle’s plans.