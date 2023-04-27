Newcastle United could look to cut ties with winger Ryan Fraser in the summer due to his failure to make an impact this season, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest news involving Ryan Fraser?

Fraser has been a bit-part player for Newcastle United this term and has made just eight appearances in the Premier League, with the last coming in October 2022 against Everton, as per Transfermarkt.

The Scotland international has since been made to train with the Magpies' Under-21 side by manager Eddie Howe, as per The Shields Gazzette.

45-year-old Howe has explained his decision to demote Fraser, stating: "Ryan’s training with the Under-21s. I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call.”

90min claimed back in January that Everton wanted to sign Fraser to bolster their attacking options for the second half of the season; however, no move came to fruition and the Aberdeen-born attacker stayed put in the North East.

Brentford and Southampton were also keen on bringing in the £42-a-week ace in the mid-season transfer window, according to The Telegraph, though he has instead become something of a forgotten man at Newcastle United and doesn't look like he has any way of forcing himself into first-team contention.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist O'Rourke thinks that both parties are almost certain to shake hands and move on in the upcoming off-season.

O'Rourke said: "I think there's disappointment from all parties on this one that the move hasn't worked out as much as he probably envisaged. I think Newcastle right now, with the way their going, he's not going to get too many opportunities, so they might look to offload him in the summer."

What will come next for Ryan Fraser this summer?

If his time at Newcastle United is to come to a close, a new challenge with a chance of being able to source regular game-time has surely got to be of paramount importance to the Scottish winger.

Granted, his time in the North East hasn't gone as well as he would've hoped, with Fraser recording just three goals and six assists in 59 outings for the Magpies, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite this, the 29-year-old still has a lot to offer and could blossom in the right environment, though it remains to be seen where he could end up in the summer.

Likely to be available on the market, Fraser could turn out to be a handy addition for any prospective suitors that are keen on securing his services.