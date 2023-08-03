Highlights

Newcastle United are 'open' to letting fringe player Ryan Fraser leave St James' Park this window; however, the Scotland international is struggling to find a 'suitable' next destination, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Ryan Fraser leaving Newcastle United?

Chronicle Live journalist Mark Carruthers took to Twitter X to provide an update on the future of £42k-a-week ace Fraser alongside teammate Isaac Hayden, stating: "I suspect some will go on loan with Newcastle paying a proportion of their wages. There has been tentative interest in the likes of Hayden and Fraser and hopefully there’ll be some movement on them over the coming weeks."

Fraser has been out of the picture at Newcastle United for quite some time and made just eight appearances in all competitions for the Magpies last term, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has detailed that he is on good terms with players on the fringes of his squad, stating in an interview with Chronicle Live: "I think with those players, in particular, it is very difficult for us as a football club because in an ideal world for their careers we'd want them to go and play football and have a good career at another football club. "But there's all sorts of difficulties associated with it, contract length, the amount of money they are earning and it is finding a football club that they want to go to as well."

He then added: "They are all great lads. I have no issue with any of them and I wish them well, but let's see what happens."

Howe and Fraser had quite a public falling out earlier this year and subsequently jettisoned Fraser to train with the Magpies' Under-21 side alongside calling his commitment to Newcastle United into question, as per The Daily Mail.

Prominent Newcastle United Twitter X account Mouth of the Tyne claimed last week that Fraser has held talks with Scottish champions Celtic and Sky Bet Championship outfit Leeds United over a potential move away from St James' Park.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones has indicated that Fraser is likely to follow Allan Saint-Maximin out of the exit door this summer in search of a new challenge.

Jones stated: "Newcastle are very much open to Fraser leaving but he is one of those that just hasn’t been able to find a move that is suitable. I have not heard anything to suggest he’s going to be able to work his way back into the plans so I think at this stage it is fair to assume he will follow Saint-Maximin out the door."

What now for Newcastle United?

Newcastle United have operated on a strategic basis this summer and boss Howe will hope to keep making smart choices in the market as his side prepare to juggle both domestic and European competition this term.

According to The Irish Examiner, AC Milan youngster Cathal Heffernan could be headed to St James' Park after spending a year at the San Siro.

Southampton defender Tino Livramento is another player of interest to Newcastle United; however, his current employers are demanding a fee of £50 million for his services, as per talkSPORT.

Red Bull Salzburg defender Oumar Solet is being tracked by Newcastle United and Everton while he would be open to a move to the Premier League to continue his development, according to The Daily Mail.