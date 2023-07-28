Newcastle United are preparing to extend upon their impressive progression seen at St James' Park over the last 12 months and Eddie Howe will be working hard to develop the best approach to their European challenge.

After finishing fourth in the Premier League last season, the Magpies have qualified for the Champions League for the first time in over two decades and the former Bournemouth boss will be hoping he can not only maintain their high standards set domestically, but compete comfortably on the European stage too.

Newcastle have already completed the signing of former AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali and ex-Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes, but Financial Fair Play restrictions mean they have had to part ways with Allan Saint-Maximin to bolster transfer funds to continue their pursuit to bolster key areas of the squad.

What's the latest on Tino Livramento?

The Tynesiders have been in a back-and-forth with Southampton to sign their young full-back Valentino Livramento this summer, however, they had their second bid rejected less than a week ago.

Saints value their player at £50m this summer, as they battle with Premier League sides to keep hold of their prized assets after being relegated to the Championship at the end of last season.

talkSPORT reported last week that Newcastle had offered £30m in their second attempt to secure Livramento's signature, but have failed to meet the demands set with Southampton unwilling to budge on their valuation.

As a result, Newcastle could now look to another target to fulfil their desire to snap up the services of another full-back this summer, with Galatasaray's Sacha Boey named as a potential alternative, according to Turkish news outlet Aksam.

It is further claimed that despite not wanting to sell their young talent, the Super Lig champions would part ways with their player for €25m (£22m) - less than half of the price tag Southampton have tied to Livramento.

Who is Sacha Boey?

The 22-year-old - hailed "tireless" by Turkish writer Çetin Cem Yılmaz - rose through the ranks of the Stade Rennais academy before making a permanent move to Galatasaray in 2021 and has also been a consistent feature in the France U21s so far.

Since making his move to the Turkish top-flight, Boey has been linked to Premier League clubs with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool all previously credited with interest in the full-back over the last six months due to his outstanding performances.

Over 31 Super Lig appearances last season, the Galatasaray dynamo scored one goal, registered four assists and created eight big chances, as well as averaging 1.1 successful dribbles to outline his attacking attributes.

In making 2.1 tackles, 1.6 interceptions and winning a whopping 6.9 duels per game, it proves that he is also defensively solid.

Not only that, Boey was the fifth-highest ranking player in his squad last season with a SofaScore rating of 7.14, which only further demonstrates his impact and the revelation he has become over his short time in Turkey.

Whilst Livramento is a homegrown prospect, his recent return from a long-term ACL injury is cause for concern ahead of next season, with no clarity on whether he will be fit enough to play even in rotation, let alone first-team football, whereas Boey has a relatively clean recent injury history with just two games missed since December 2021.

With that being said, Boey could be a great alternative for Livramento if the club cannot meet Southampton's valuation this summer and would provide Howe with an all-action full-back who would be a worthy successor to Kieran Trippier in the future.