Newcastle United are believed to have been handed the opportunity to sign Atletico Madrid winger, Yannick Carrasco, with the 29-year-old currently facing an uncertain future in the Spanish capital.

What's the latest on Carrasco to Newcastle?

According to the Chronicle's Lee Ryder, the Magpies have been suggested as a 'possible destination' for the Belgian this summer, with the 5 foot 11 ace said to be 'unsettled' in his current home.

As Ryder notes, Mundo Deportivo reported last week that the St James' Park outfit were among the clubs who have been offered the chance to acquire the one-time Monaco man, with a fee of around €19m (£16.3m) having been moted.

According to Ryder, while Atleti are believed to be keen to keep hold of the experienced wideman, the La Liga side would seemingly not stand in Carrasco's way if he could find a new home ahead of next season, with just a year left to run on his existing deal.

Should Newcastle sign Yannick Carrasco this summer?

It is seemingly understandable that Diego Simeone's side would be reluctant to part ways with the 66-cap international this summer, with Carrasco having enjoyed a positive 2022/23 campaign in which he chipped in with ten goals and five assists in 44 games in all competitions.

That tally of 15 goal contributions was only matched or bettered by Miguel Almiron (15) and Callum Wilson (23) among those in Eddie Howe's squad last season, indicating just what an astute capture it could be to bring the versatile ace - who can also feature at wing-back - to the Premier League.

Any fears over whether the £125k-per-week marksman - who boasts a haul of 91 goals and assists in 263 games across all fronts for his current side across two spells - can replicate that form in English football could well be eased by his apparent likeness to Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, according to Opta's Player Radars.

The duo are notably alike due to their willingness to impact proceedings and hurt the opposition at the top end of the pitch, with the pair both ranking among the very best in Europe's top five leagues for touches in the attacking penalty area.

Equally, the two men also share the ability to offer a real creative threat from the flanks, with Carrasco - who has been hailed as "complete" by Simeone - ranking in the top 20% for chances created while Saka ranks in the top 12% in that regard, ensuring that the Belgian could provide quality service to the likes of Wilson and Alexander Isak.

In the case of the Gunners ace, the Englishman has utilised his creative brilliance to lethal effect of late having registered 11 assists last season, as well as proving rather clinical in his own right after chipping in with 14 goals from his 38 top-flight outings.

The 21-year-old - who only recently bagged a hat-trick for the Three Lions against North Macedonia - has proven himself to be a truly "exceptional" talent for both club and country of late, according to national team boss Gareth Southgate, with it likely to be a coup if Howe can find his own version of the fleet-footed wizard.

While Carrasco - who typically operates on the left wing - would not represent a long-term option due to his age, the Magpies would certainly benefit from having his Saka-esque brilliance on the flanks next season.