Newcastle United have recently been credited with an interest in Villarreal ace Samuel Chukwueze, with manager Eddie Howe looking to bolster the flanks ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

What's the latest on Samuel Chukwueze to Newcastle?

According to reports in Spain (via Sport Witness), the Magpies and technical director Dan Ashworth 'have in mind' that Allan Saint-Maximin is expendable and have earmarked the Yellow Submarine's Chukwueze, who has been in fine form this term.

The Nigeria international has just one more year on his contract and reportedly shows little sign of renewing, sparking life into rumours that he could depart for pastures new imminently, with his exit becoming 'more and more clear’ every day.

Villarreal are holding out for a jaw-dropping €80m (£71m) fee, though it is unlikely any prospective suitors would meet that exorbitant valuation, and as such, could definitely whittle down the price to a less daunting figure.

Should Newcastle sign Samuel Chukwueze?

At just 23 years old, Chukwueze has blitzed into prominence in La Liga and was instrumental in his outfit's triumph in the 2020/21 Europa League, defeating Manchester United on penalties in the final.

Over the duration of his club career, having only plied his trade with Villarreal, Chukwueze has scored 37 goals and supplied 31 assists from 203 outings, but it is this year that he has truly blossomed into his own.

Indeed, the "extraordinary" gem and "crazy dribbler", as he has been hailed by Quique Setien, has plundered 13 goals and 11 assists this year from 46 displays, notably netting an emphatic brace during his side's 3-2 victory over Real Madrid last month.

The £32k-per-week star would bring a new sense of dynamism to the Magpies fold, gallivanting up the flanks and providing a consistent threat both as a direct striker and a creative option.

As per FBref, the "fantastic" machine, as he has also been heralded by Setien, ranks among the top 8% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues for progressive carries and the top 3% for successful take-ons per 90, underscoring his efficacy in transitional manoeuvre.

The statistical site lists him as a comparable player to Arsenal phenom Bukayo Saka, who has been nothing short of exemplary during Mikel Arteta's crafting of a Premier League team capable of competing for major honours once again.

Having risen through the Hale End youth academy, the 26-cap England phenom has clinched 37 goals and 40 assists from 177 matches, described as a "mentality monster" by FourFourTwo writer Mark White.

This term, he has scored 14 goals and provided a further 11 assists from 46 games, with a striking resemblance to Chukwueze's own prolific exploits.

With Newcastle hoping to make that next stride in their ascension to overtake title-challenging Arsenal next year, replicating a player of Saka's ilk could indeed go a long way to ensuring progress is not derailed.