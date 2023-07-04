Newcastle United are on the 'tracks' of Villarreal attacker Samuel Chukwueze this summer as Eddie Howe prepares his side for Champions League football this term, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

What's the latest transfer news involving Samuel Chukwueze and Newcastle?

As per Estadio Deportivo via Sport Witness, Newcastle United are keen on signing Chukwueze this summer and view him as a possible replacement for Allan Saint-Maximin.

The report states that the 24-year-old is out of contract at the Yellow Submarine in 2024 and he has no intention to extend his stay, with a path for an exit becoming 'more and more clear’ either this window or next off-season, where he could depart Villarreal on a free transfer.

One outlet in Spain claim that Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and the Magpies are all fighting to sign the Nigeria international, who has a clause of around €80 million (£68.6 million) inserted into his current terms at Villarreal, according to GOAL journalist Ruben Uria.

Calciomercato via Football Italia claim that AC Milan have already reached a verbal agreement on personal terms with Chukwueze, though they may fall below his valuation. Villarreal want around €30 million before considering selling the attacker, while AC Milan are planning a bid of around €20 million with add-ons.

Newcastle United have already added Sandro Tonali to the ranks from AC Milan in a transfer worth £55 million as Magpies' boss Howe kicks his transfer proactivity up a notch as the window progresses.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Galetti has revealed that Newcastle United are indeed one interested party in signing Chukwueze this summer.

Galetti stated: "Chukwueze is on the radar of some Premier League clubs. Also, in Serie A, AC Milan are really interested in him. But, the price tag, which is set at around €30m (£26m), is considered a little high for the Italian club.

"Coming back to England - Arsenal, Liverpool, and Newcastle United are on his tracks."

Would Samuel Chukwueze be a good addition for Newcastle United?

Capable of plying his trade on either flank or in central areas, Chukwueze is someone who has an exciting profile and could be a versatile addition to Howe's squad as they prepare to juggle both Premier League and Champions League football this term.

Last season, the 24-year-old enjoyed a productive time of things, registering 13 goals and 11 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Chukwueze, who has been hailed as a "beast", is something of an entertainer and managed to beat his marker with regularity in 2022/23, averaging around 2.3 successful dribbles per match in La Liga, as per WhoScored.

Providing opportunities for his teammates is a key strength of Chukwueze, evidenced by the fact that he completed 132 shot-creating actions combining his involvement in La Liga and Europa Conference League action, as shown on FBRef.

Newcastle United boss Howe will be intent on bolstering his wide options with the addition of Chukwueze; however, competition from the English top-flight and the continent will make any pursuit tough.

Nevertheless, the lure of playing in Europe's premier competition alongside potentially becoming a key part of the Magpies' project may be enough to entice him to St James' Park.