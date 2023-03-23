Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs showing interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, Renato Sanches, with the Portuguese playmaker potentially set to be up for grabs this summer.

What's the latest on Sanches to Newcastle?

According to 90min, the Magpies are among a raft of Premier League clubs - including the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur - who are all said to 'appreciate' the 25-year-old's quality, with those top-flight sides all keen to be 'kept informed' regarding the player's future at the Parc des Princes.

That 'significent interest' from English clubs comes amid the suggestion that the former Lille man - who only made the switch to Paris during the summer - could be moved on at the end of the season, with the Ligue 1 giants already looking to cash in.

There had been claims made last year that the former Bayern Munich flop was of interest to the Tynesiders, prior to his eventual €15m (£12.5m) move to PSG in August.

Who could Sanches replace at Newcastle?

The midfield ranks do appear to be an area that the northeast side need to strengthen this summer, with the departure of Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest in January having left manager Eddie Howe rather thin on the ground in that department.

If the former Bournemouth boss is to turn to Sanches as a possible solution, the one-time Swansea City man could represent a possible upgrade on academy graduate Sean Longstaff in the centre of the park, despite the Englishman having been a regular fixture this season - starting 22 top-flight games thus far.

While the PSG man has endured a difficult campaign to date - after starting just three league games under Christophe Galtier - the £154k-per-week machine remains a truly top-drawer asset with elite-level experience under his belt, having previously played his part in Portugal's European Championship triumph in 2016 - being named the Young Player of the Tournament in that competition.

For all his woes this term, the Lisbon native is still a gifted individual with the ball at his feet as he ranks in the top 3% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for progressive passes and in the top 10% for progressive carries, as well as in the top 7% for pass completion.

Longstaff, by contrast, is far less effective in an attacking sense, as he ranks in just the bottom 28%, the bottom 17% and the bottom 37% for the same three metrics, respectively, having been unable to truly provide that ball-playing, creative presence in Howe's side.

Equally, despite standing at just 5 foot 9, Sanches is a combative and "powerful" operator in the centre of the park - according to pundit Kevin Campbell - having previously been hailed as a "great ball carrier" and someone who "players bounce off" due to his physical prowess (as per Campbell).

Such dynamism could provide Newcastle with that extra sprinkling of quality next season as they aim to kick on once again, with Longstaff no doubt set to be fearing for his place if a deal can be agreed.