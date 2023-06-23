Newcastle United have already spoken to Juventus about Federico Chiesa, according to a report from Sky Italy journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, via his website.

How many goals has Federico Chiesa scored this season?

Juventus have struggled this season in Serie A and will miss out on Champions League football in the 2023/24 campaign due points deductions.

The Turin outfit finished in seventh - much further down the table than one would expect considering their domestic dominance in the 21st century - and it means we could see some stars depart this summer.

Chiesa was able to contribute on a regular basis despite more struggles with injury, and played on 21 occasions for the outfit. However, the winger was only able to actually start six games throughout the season - his worst ever total.

In spite of this, the forward was still able to produce the goods when he was called upon. He bagged himself two goals and five assists along the way and that was a better tally than his efforts last season, despite the fact he both started and featured in more Serie A games for Juventus during that campaign.

It also meant that the player had a goal contribution rate of 0.74 per 90 - which is his best ever total barring a short spell with Fiorentina before his Juve move.

Do Newcastle United have an interest in Chiesa?

It was recently reported that Liverpool were lining up a cut-price £34m bid for him and were prepared to splash the cash, despite no official offer having been lodged yet. Now, according to a report from Sky Sports' Di Marzio, via his website, the player could indeed be about to try his luck in the Premier League with yet another team throwing their hat into the ring for him.

That's because it appears Newcastle have also asked about Chiesa. No formal bid has yet been made for the £150,000-a-week star however.

After all of his injury issues, it appears as though Chiesa might finally be refinding the kind of form that thrust him into the spotlight. Football journalist Josh Bunting for example stated back in June that Chiesa performed as the player that "we've missed" during a game, adding that he still has "drive" and scores "beautiful" goals.

The player could be back at his best now then - and with Juve perhaps prepared to sell, Newcastle appear to be prepared to capitalise.