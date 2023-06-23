Newcastle United have almost made Sandro Tonali their newest star, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting that a deal is almost completed and a medical is even booked in.

How many goals has Sandro Tonali scored?

The midfielder has had arguably his best campaign in an AC Milan shirt this season - at least statistically - with the Italian producing his highest ever number of goal contributions over the course of a league season.

He was trusted in the Serie A side's midfield on 34 occasions and popped up with two goals and seven assists along the way. That tally for setting up his teammates is even more impressive when you consider how it compares to others in his position across the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe. His 0.22 assists per 90 rate puts him in the top eight percent in that category and his expected assists rate actually puts him even higher, placing him in the top four percent, meaning he could have had more assists with better finishing in front of him.

Tonali then is a player who has excellent vision and can pick out advancing teammates from his midfield berth and lead his side to goals, almost like a quarterback in American Football. It shows that there are not many better central players at teeing up their teammates and now Newcastle want to try and add him to their ranks this summer window. Their interest has been heavily reported and talks have now been advancing, with things seeming to hit their final stages in terms of negotiations.

Are Newcastle signing Tonali?

Now, according to a fresh report from reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tonali is very nearly a Premier League player.

It seems that a medical is "scheduled" ahead of a transfer move and once the necessary documents have been "reviewed," then the deal should go-ahead. No fee is mentioned in this latest report but Romano has previously stated that a fee would be around 70 million Euros (or £60m).

The reporter's update on Friday morning reads: "Newcastle will complete Sandro Tonali deal today after verbal agreement reached yesterday. Medical already scheduled and agents flying to Romania where he's with Italy U21 for the Euros. Documents being reviewed then deal completed."

Despite his relative youth, Tonali could add some guile and composure into the middle of the Newcastle team ahead of a season that will be spent competing in the Champions League.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has already described the Italian as "The Leader" for example in spite of his age, and it shows how remarkable he is at taking control of games and guiding his team already.

Newcastle then could be getting themselves a really dominant force in the middle of the field this window, adding to the already impressive ranks of the likes of Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, both now Brazil regulars.