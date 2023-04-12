There is undoubtedly excitement brewing among Newcastle United supporters regarding the potential strike partnership involving Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, with the two men having worked in tandem in the second half against Brentford last weekend.

As journalist Charlie Bennett noted following that 2-1 win, that centre-forward combo does appear rather "frightening", with the pair able to cause "so much trouble for the opposition" when they are on the pitch together, according to 90min's Sean Walsh.

Whether that pairing is a long-term option remains to be seen, however, with manager Eddie Howe admitting that the duo may not be deployed together in every game, having stated after the win over the Bees:

"Can they play together every week? Tactically, probably not. But can they play together in a game like this? Absolutely.”

That combination has also only been a relatively recent option with both Wilson and Isak having endured fitness and injury woes so far this season, with it perhaps of some frustration that the Tynesiders haven't been able to totally rely on either man throughout the campaign.

One pairing that have undoubtedly been far more consistent for the Magpies is that of centre-back duo, Fabian Schar and Sven Botman, with the Chronicle's Lee Ryder only recently noting that the first-choice defensive axis have been "excellent" this season.

How good have Schar and Botman been?

The £130k-per-week duo have been truly influential in Newcastle's Champions League qualification push, having been crucial figures in a backline that has shipped just 21 Premier League goals this season - the best record in the division.

After previously conceding 62 goals in the top-flight alone last term, the summer arrival of Botman, in particular, has made a "huge difference" for Howe's men, according to journalist Josh Bunting, with the towering Dutchman proving a real colossus in his central defensive berth.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp even went as far as to suggest that the former Lille man could become one of the best defenders to have graced the Premier League, having stated earlier this season:

"We’ve seen some good centre-backs in this league (but) he’s got the capabilities to be better than them. He’s a real leader of men - what a special player he is."

Amid the standout displays of the 23-year-old - who has averaged 1.1 tackles and one interception per game in the top-flight this season - his defensive colleague, Schar, has perhaps 'gone under the radar' at times, according to managerial legend Harry Redknapp, having also been deserving of praise.

The experienced Switzerland international has been hailed as 'quick, good in the air and very composed on the ball' by the former Tottenham Hotspur boss, having made great strides of late after an initially tricky time of it at St James' Park.

Having previously looked like a "walking mistake" - according to journalist John Gibson - the 31-year-old is now shining for the league's best defence, racking up 1.3 tackles and 1.6 interceptions per game as a marker of his ball-winning prowess.

In truth, with the likes of Wilson and Isak having been out of the picture at times this season, the Magpies' success has been built on the solid foundation at the back, with the club's hopes of securing a top-four berth also set to be aided by remaining tough to beat defensively.

As Redknapp Sr exclaimed, 'there's not many better centre half pairings than Schar and Botman.'