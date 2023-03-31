Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is personally pushing the board to sign Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this summer, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

What's the latest on McTominay's future?

The Premier League midfielder's contract at Old Trafford isn't set to expire until 2025 with a club option for a further 12 months, but having made just seven top-flight starts this season, has fallen out of favour under Erik Ten Hag. Football Insider report that the Red Devils are willing to listen to offers for the 26-year-old at the end of the season, with their boss having been told that he needs to reduce his squad size, and it's claimed that they have set a price tag of £25m.

The Telegraph credited the Magpies with an interest in the Scotland international back in January, but it's believed that his club weren't willing to sanction a sale at the time as they didn't want to strengthen a rival who were also challenging for the top four. Sporting director Dan Ashworth and the northeast outfit's chief scout Steve Nickson are apparently both in agreement that the maestro would be a positive signing and now have him back on their radar ahead of the upcoming window.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle's boss Howe is personally "very keen" on McTominay and is "pushing" the hierarchy to bring him to St. James' Park ahead of the 2023/24 term. The Tyneside outfit are aware of their lack of depth in the centre of the pitch and are therefore planning an overhaul to bolster their midfield numbers, with the Lancaster-born talent emerging as one of their top candidates.

Where would McTominay fit in at Newcastle?

Newcastle are yet to replace Jonjo Shelvey, who left to join Nottingham Forest on a permanent basis in January, so McTominay would be his ideal successor and also the perfect partner for Bruno Guimaraes, having been dubbed a "top-class" player by journalist Josh Bunting.

The Red Devils star is aggressive in his play and loves getting stuck in for his team which is highlighted by the fact that he ranks in the 99th percentile for clearances, but also adds a different dimension to the squad with his height at 6 foot 3, ranking in the 95th percentile for aerials won, as per FBRef.

The Adidas-sponsored star can be equally as strong in the offensive aspect of his play, having scored 18 goals and provided five assists for United at senior level, which could also be due to his versatility having operated in five positions throughout his career, including as a centre-forward, making this deal even more of a no-brainer to complete.