Newcastle United could still potentially sign Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this summer, according to an update from Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy.

How old is Scott McTominay?

The Scot is now 26 years of age but has found playing time at Old Trafford increasingly hard to come by in recent years, as competition for places has gone up a gear.

Last summer saw Casemiro and Christian Eriksen arrive at United and the pair became an immediate key man, limiting McTominay to just ten starts in the Premier League. It doesn't look as though his squad status is going to change any time soon, so if he stays put this summer, he will have to accept that he will again be playing a bit-part role.

There is the option of the midfielder moving on, however, and Newcastle have been linked with a move for him a number of times this year, seeing him as an individual who could bolster their options in the middle of the park.

The Magpies are not alone in expressing an interest, however, and it looks as though West Ham are pushing hard to sign both he and Harry Maguire in the current transfer window.

Will Newcastle sign Scott McTominay?

Taking to Twitter, Reddy provided an update regarding the Hammers' rejected bid for McTominay, adding that a move to Newcastle this summer still isn't out of the question:

"Manchester United have rejected a £30m bid from West Ham for Scott McTominay. Valued closer to £45m. Club more than happy to keep him, but he's also seen as the biggest sale they can make this summer. Newcastle could also still act on their interest depending on other deals."

While McTominay may not necessarily be the most spectacular midfielder around, in terms of producing magic week in, week out, he is someone who could be a strong addition at Newcastle, possessing the box-to-box energy to thrive under Eddie Howe.

He now has 144 appearances to his name in the Premier League, showing what an experienced head he is, but at 26, he still has plenty left in the tank, too. Granted, he may also have to accept that he isn't a guaranteed starter at St James' Park, but regular football is more likely than at United, with the Magpies not having quite the same level of depth as the Red Devils.

McTominay was once described as a "special character" by Jose Mourinho, which says a lot about the quality he has in his locker, and two goals for Scotland in a memorable recent 2-0 win over Spain also highlight the fact that he is far more than just a workhorse in midfield.

It does look as though West Ham are in pole position to sign the international this summer, but if the chance arises for Newcastle to swoop in and get their man, it could be an inspired piece of business that significantly strengthens Howe's squad, as he prepares for this weekend's Premier League opener at home to Aston Villa, and a relentless season across four different competitions.