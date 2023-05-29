Newcastle United have exceeded expectations this season by qualifying for the Champions League with a top-four finish and reaching the Carabao Cup final, falling to Manchester United in a close encounter.

Returning to the pinnacle of continental competition after a two-decade absence, Newcastle are in a sterling position to craft a lasting dynasty following the affluent PIF takeover of the club in October 2021, ending years of obscurity under the ownership of the loathed Mike Ashley.

While a plethora of names are in circulation with the opening of the transfer window just over two weeks away, supporters can rest easy and eagerly await the first announcement of the summer, with manager Eddie Howe stating that four 'elite' additions will be targeted to bolster the fold.

One of the shrewder signings could come in the form of Red Devils midfielder Scott McTominay, with Football Insider claiming that the 26-year-old has told friends that he wishes to leave the Theatre of Dreams this summer after falling out of favour under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag.

Newcastle are joined by West Ham United in their pursuit of the tenacious midfielder, who still has two years on his current contract with the option for a further year.

Should Newcastle sign Scott McTominay?

Eyebrows might be raised by a smattering of Magpies supporters, but McTominay could represent an astute piece of business for a Newcastle side preparing for an increase in competition after qualifying for the Champions League.

While the 38-cap international has only started ten Premier League matches all season, including just four since September, he has made 207 total appearances for his solitary club and played a role in clinching the Carabao Cup trophy earlier this season.

He could also bring an offensive threat to Howe's squad, ranking among the top 23% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for rate of non-penalty goals and the top 5% for expected goals (xG) - the metric used to define the statistical measurement of the probability that a shot will find the back of the net.

While the 6 foot 4 brute has been underperforming in front of goal, it is an indication that his position is in the final third, emerging from the half-spaces to occupy promising pockets of space, and this is something that could play into the Magpies' favour as they seek fresh dimensions to enhance their prospects next term.

The £60k-per-week gem's defensive acumen isn't too shabby either, ranking among the top 1% of positional peers for clearances and the top 18% for rate of tackles per 90, praised as a "physical monster" by former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Signing the "superb" conductor - as he has been praised by writer Hesham Bilal-Hafiz - could draw rumours of Newcastle interest in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot to a close, with FBref drawing similarities between the respective skill sets of the midfielders.

Despite Rabiot's contract in Turin concluding this summer, his £150k-per-week wages could prove to be a stumbling block in any negotiations, with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting at the start of the campaign that the 6 foot 2 Frenchman demanded £162k-per-week wages from Man United when the Red Devils were in negotiation for his signature last summer.

And with the towering aces both exhibiting a similar skill set - Rabiot ranks among the top 3% of midfielders for rate of non-penalty goals, the top 17% for rate of clearances and the top 16% for aerials won per 90 - Howe may well be inclined to delve down the shrewder avenue and tie up a deal for a Prem-proven star in McTominay.