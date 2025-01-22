Newcastle United scouts were recently left impressed by a Premier League defender, and he is now on the radar as a potential signing, according to a report.

Howe's pursuit of a defender continues

After missing out on Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi back in the summer, in what was a disappointing transfer window, Newcastle remain keen on a new centre-back, having identified several targets for this winter and the summer.

The Magpies are plotting a move for Sporting CP's Ousmane Diomande, who could be available for a fee of £42m - £50m this month, although Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are also in the picture and his price tag could prove prohibitive.

Eddie Howe's side were in contact with the agents of AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori earlier this month, but the Englishman has since reemerged as a key player for the Italian side, starting the last three Serie A games, indicating he may no longer be available.

As such, Newcastle may be forced to consider other options, and Chronicle Live's Lee Ryder has now revealed that Brentford's Sepp van den Berg is now on their transfer radar heading into the next couple of transfer windows.

Scouts were left impressed after watching Van Den Berg on a number of occasions, most recently watching him in action in the Bees' 2-2 draw against Manchester City, during which they also checked on Bryan Mbeumo.

With Fabian Schar still yet to sign a new deal and Jamaal Lascelles' contract set to expire in the summer, Howe is keen to bring in additional options at centre-back, and the Brentford defender could fit the bill.

The 23-year-old is said to be a great option due to his ability on the ball, but there may be competition for his signature, with Bayer Leverkusen also keen.

Van Den Berg developing at the Gtech

The former Liverpool man's rise to becoming a consistent starter in the Premier League has been a steady one, spending time on loan at Championship side Preston North End before going on to perform very well for Mainz in the Bundesliga last season.

The Dutchman was the most aerially dominant defender in Europe's major leagues, playing a major role in his side avoiding relegation from the Bundesliga.

Former footballer George Chokamov has praised the 6 foot 3 defender's development at the Gtech Community Stadium this season, while journalist Sam Tabuteau has also lauded him as a "committed, full blooded defender" who's "superb in the air".

As such, it is a smart move for Newcastle to identify Van Den Berg as a target, and Howe should continue to monitor his performances between now and the end of the season.