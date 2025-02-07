Newcastle United are reportedly looking to send scouts to watch a Premier League star in action in the second half of the season, ahead of a possible move in the summer transfer window.

The January transfer window may be done and dusted, but the Magpies are already being linked with signing players at the end of the season. One such figure is Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen, with Fabrizio Romano claiming:. "What we can add is that also Newcastle are showing an interest in Huijsen.

"They are doing very well, and in case they will be in Champions League football next season, the investment on a centre-back back could be made, and Huijsen is one of the players they are monitoring."

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is a long-term target for Newcastle, with the club pursuing a move for him throughout last summer, and a fresh report claims they will again be looking to snap him up come the next window.

There are also vital current players who Eddie Howe will be desperate to keep hold of beyond the current campaign, not least Alexander-Isak, who is one of the most in-form strikers in Europe. The Magpies are reportedly willing to offer him a new contract that could be the biggest in the club's history.

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle are "planning to watch" Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton in the second half of the season, preparing scouts to view him in action. It is with a "view to a potential move in the summer of 2025", but the England international is "in demand", with a host of top clubs eyeing him up.

Wharton's stock grew rapidly in 2024, with his performances for Palace earning him a call-up to England's Euro 2024 squad, so it is no surprise to see such strong interest in him. The 21-year-old could be a fantastic addition, even though it would be hard for him to oust the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali from the team initially.

Wharton's 2024/25 campaign may have been relatively low-key, with only eight Premier League starts coming his way due to injury, but teammate Eberechi Eze has outlined what a special talent he is.

"Playing with him at Palace, I've got used to seeing the way he plays and understanding him. He's very calm, composed, and a joy to play with. For someone so young, he's very mature and very wise. When you speak to him, it feels like you're speaking to someone older than you, that's the type of person he is. He's an incredible player."

Planning for the long-term is always vital for Newcastle, as well as providing Howe with great depth, and Wharton ticks so many boxes, from being a homegrown player to someone who could boss midfield battles for many more years to come.