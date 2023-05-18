Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff “won’t be involved” in the Premier League game vs Brighton and Hove Albion tonight, according to Eddie Howe.

What's the latest injury news on Sean Longstaff?

The Magpies academy graduate was involved in a heavy challenge during the 4-1 win against Everton last month which saw him sustain a foot injury and he therefore hasn’t featured since, missing the three matches against Southampton, Arsenal and Leeds United.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie confirmed that the 25-year-old was set to go for a follow-up scan to further assess the extent of his problem, and whilst ChronicleLive soon after revealed that he had suffered no broken bones, not to mention that the manager admitted last week that fans "could see him as early as next week if he improves quickly", he still isn’t ready to stage his comeback to the first-team.

Speaking during Wednesday’s pre-match press conference, Howe confirmed that Longstaff is ruled out of this evening’s fixture vs Brighton, whilst also providing an update on the fitness of Jacob Murphy. As quoted by Newcastle’s official website, he said:

“I think we’re quite clear on the injury but it’s just how long it takes to heal. He made good progress yesterday so let’s see how he feels today but he won’t be involved for this game. Jacob is probably the one doubt we’ll have for the game."

Will Longstaff's absence be a blow for Newcastle?

After Brighton, Newcastle only have two games of the 2022/23 season remaining against Leicester City and Chelsea, so Howe will be hoping to have Longstaff back at his disposal before the conclusion of the current campaign, but in the short-term, it’s definitely a blow for the central midfielder to be ruled out once again.

The St. James’ Park star, who pockets £50k-per-week, has posted seven goal contributions (four assists and three goals) across all competitions this season and has been a regular feature of the first-team having made 27 starts in the top-flight, so he’s clearly viewed as an important member of the squad.

The Magpies’ “superb” dominator, as once lauded by journalist Josh Bunting, also offers wonderful versatility with his ability to operate in five various positions over the pitch, including four in the midfield and even as a second striker, so the sooner he returns to action in the northeast to help try and nail down a place in the Champions League, the better as far as the manager is concerned.