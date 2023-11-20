Newcastle United's ongoing injury crisis is a sign that the club didn't strengthen enough in the summer.

Considering the Magpies were gearing up for their first Champions League campaign in two decades, only recruiting five new players has proven to be their downfall.

Aside from being six points behind fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, Eddie Howe's side are bottom of their Champions League group following consecutive defeats against Borussia Dortmund.

Whilst they can still salvage their campaign and reach the knockout stages, it is a difficult task and the Toon desperately need the January window to rectify a squad that has been decimated by injuries.

With Sven Botman, Dan Burn and Fabian Schar all sidelined, recruiting a new centre-back is a priority and Ousmane Diomande is top of their list of targets.

Newcastle transfer news - Ousmane Diomande

According to the Chronicle, Newcastle could test Sporting Lisbon's resolve by launching a £58m bid for their highly rated centre-back.

After setting a £70m release clause in his contract, Sporting are unlikely to budge on their valuation of the player, but the Magpies could test the waters with an initial bid.

His rise, like his valuation, has been rapid but Newcastle have shown they are prepared to leave the room if agents or clubs demand crazy money.

Considered the most promising African prospect playing in Europe, Diomande is a sought-after commodity and has several clubs chasing him, including divisional rivals Chelsea and Arsenal.

With a bidding war for the 19-year-old likely to ensue, either in January or next summer, sporting director Dan Ashworth will need to work more magic for the Toon to drive him towards St James' Park.

It is clear that Newcastle - like most clubs - are planning for the long-term with their transfers and having risen to stardom for the Portuguese giants this term, Diomande would be a huge upgrade on current defender, Burn.

The stats that show Diomande would be an upgrade on Burn

When Newcastle are blessed with a fully fit squad, Burn has been Howe's first-choice left-back, featuring in that position on 14 occasions this season after establishing himself as a key figure in the squad.

The 31-year-old, who arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2022, has transformed into a cult hero since joining, however, he could become surplus to requirements if the Magpies are to become regular European challengers.

With Newcastle shifting towards a more possession-based style this term, Howe is looking to add a ball-playing centre-back to challenge the likes of Schar and Botman.

Described as "immense" by journalist Antonio Mango with the ball at his feet, Diomande could be the perfect candidate for the job, having showcased his elegance and calmness in possession at Sporting.

By contrast, Burn's 6 foot 6 frame means he never looks comfortable with the ball at his feet and he's showcased his struggles as a ball-playing defender this term.

Ousmane Diomande vs Dan Burn 23/24 statistics Statistics Ousmane Diomande (Premeira Liga) Dan Burn (Premier League) Pass completion % 89.6% 82.4% Shot-creating actions 1.72 0.76 Progressive passes 5.65 3.05 Successful take-ons 0.77 0.10 Carries into the final third 0.96 0.29 Passes into the final third 7.28 2.76 All stats via FBref

Despite operating predominantly as a left-back with the license to push forward, Burn doesn't come close to eclipsing the ability that Diomande has with the ball at his feet.

As delineated by the table above, the "unbelievable" youngster, as dubbed by Mango, beats the Englishman in every possession-based and ball-carrying statistic, including progressive passes, successful take-ons and carries into the final third.

With this in mind, Howe needs to plan for the future by ruthlessly ditching Burn for the Ivory Coast international.