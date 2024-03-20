Newcastle United have had success utilising their academy in recent years, with multiple of their current first-team squad coming from the Magpies' academy setup.

Lewis Miley, Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson have all featured under boss Eddie Howe this season, with Miley in particular catching the eye of the Newcastle faithful.

Despite being just 17, the youngster has made 17 appearances in the Premier League for the Magpies, with Miley also scoring his first professional goal in the 3-0 victory over Fulham.

He's gone from strength to strength, with the teenager signing a new long-term first-team contract in January, while boss Howe branded the midfielder as "an exceptional young talent".

However, despite Miley's success, the Magpies might rue selling another youth product who's gone on to achieve the unthinkable so far this campaign.

Bobby Clark's stats at Newcastle United

After arriving at the club in 2014, Bobby Clark, son of former footballer and manager Lee Clark, joined up with the Magpies' academy, featuring for multiple different age groups up until the 2018/19 season.

It was the 2019/20 season where Clark made his debut for the club's U18 side. However, it was his only appearance for the club in the U18 Premier League, before the club parted ways with the youngster.

Despite being just 16 years of age, fellow Premier League side Liverpool forked out £1.2m for the teen's signature in a deal that would see him swap St James' for Anfield.

The deal came with some outrage, with former owner Mike Ashley selling the youngster just six weeks before the takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund was completed, something which journalist Charlie Bennett suggested "might prove to be one of Newcastle's costliest blunders"...

Just less than three years on from Clark's departure, the club will now almost certainly regret moving him on on the cheap, given his early successes under Jürgen Klopp.

Bobby Clark's stats since leaving Newcastle

The now 19-year-old has developed rapidly during his time at Liverpool, with the attacker progressing from the club's U18s to the first-team setup in just two years.

He immediately joined the club's U18s, contributing with 18 goals and assists in his 23 appearances that season, which was his only campaign at that level.

Clark featured 31 times in the Premier League 2, FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League throughout the 2022/23 campaign, only producing four goal contributions, but still catching the eye of first-team boss Klopp.

He subsequently earned his first Premier League appearance in the 4-0 victory over Bournemouth, coming on as an 83rd-minute substitute. However, he'd have to wait another 12 months before his next top-flight outing.

This season has been Clark's breakthrough at Anfield, making 12 appearances so far, including in the Carabao Cup final triumph against Chelsea.

Bobby Clark's stats in 2023/24 Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes played Premier League 5 0 0 86 Carabao Cup 2 0 0 54 FA Cup 3 0 1 111 Europa League 2 1 1 98 Total 12 1 2 349 Stats via Transfermarkt

The youngster has also impressed in the Europa League under Klopp, scoring his first senior goal for the club in the 6-1 victory against Sparta Prague just last week.

Clark's tally of three goals and assists this season is the same as Newcastle's £38m signing Harvey Barnes, with the youngster looking to have slipped through the Magpies' net.

The club have previously sold a promising diamond too soon, with the club allowing striker Ivan Toney to depart for just £350k back in 2018, after the Englishman had made just four first-team appearances for the club.

While the 28-year-old, unlike Clark, has taken longer to rise to the top of the game, he is certainly shining in the Premier League, with the in-demand marksman now valued at around £100m, after netting 36 top-flight goals to date.

Allowing Toney to leave for such a minimal fee has certainly come back to bite those on Tyneside, and given Clark's form for Klopp at Liverpool, Newcastle might also come to heavily regret allowing the 19-year-old to move on as well.