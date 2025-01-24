The theatre of the Premier League has produced spectacle upon spectacle over the past few years, with one intriguing contemporary plotline the disintegration of the 'big six'.

Newcastle United were the torch-bearers in this regard, incredibly rising to a fourth-placed finish in 2022/23 to end an unchanging pattern at the top echelon of the division.

Since 2019/20, the so-called big six have only finished as the top six teams in the Premier League once, and it doesn't look like that's going to change this term with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur foundering.

Newcastle were once in a position where they would simply have to concede their best players to such outfits, but now, things are different under Eddie Howe.

Newcastle looking to keep hold of Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak has been breathtaking this season, with his unrelenting output in front of goal leading Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher to hail him as "the best striker in the Premier League" in December.

Indeed, the 25-year-old has scored 17 goals, also assisting five more, in 24 matches across all competitions, though his overall play has drawn plaudits and differentiated him from the lion's share of top marksmen.

If suitors - namely Arsenal - wish to secure his services, the Magpies will not enter the mere thought of negotiations unless their valuation, in excess of £150m, is met. This would make Isak the most expensive player in the history of British football.

There's hope yet that he'll remain on Tyneside for years to come, spearheading Newcastle's golden age.

Isak isn't the only Toon superstar attracting interest from clubs like Arsenal, however. The by-product of progress is being keenly felt at St. James' Park.

Arsenal chasing another Newcastle star

As per David Ornstein, speaking on Sky Sports, Newcastle have got to deal with Arsenal interest in Anthony Gordon now as well, with the Gunners among the sizeable list of clubs who have a huge 'admiration' for the England winger.

Gordon won Newcastle's Player of the Season award for 2023/24 and has been in fine fettle once more over the past few months, linking wonderfully with his striker as Howe continues to cultivate one of the most frightening and fluid frontlines in the Premier League.

While United will hope that Arsenal's desperation for a new centre-forward could shift their attention away from Gordon, it's definitely one to keep an eye on over the coming months, with the summer sure to present opportunities and obstacles from myriad angles.

Liverpool were involved in a brief transfer saga with Gordon in the summer and the 23-year-old was valued at £75m. As his stock continues to rise, Newcastle may well ask for even more.

Why Newcastle must keep Anthony Gordon

Newcastle signed Gordon in January 2023, Howe welcoming the 23-year-old into his brood for a £45m fee after he forced his way out of Everton.

After a slow start, Gordon has hit remarkable success and is comfortably one of the best left wingers in the Premier League, esteemed reporter Henry Winter saying he "scares defenders" and is "thrilling to watch."

As per FBref, Gordon ranks among the top 15% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions and the top 20% for progressive carries per 90, perfectly illustrating his ability to drive forward and be productive in the situations he arrives at.

Such a versatile and distinctive threat is not easily replaced, and Newcastle bosses will surely realise that his sale to a Premier League rival could be every bit as detrimental as losing Isak in all his glory would be. There is a reason, after all, that they sold the likes of Yankuba Minteh and Elliott Anderson above him last summer amid PSR fears.

Below, you will see the collated statistics of Gordon and his teammate Jacob Murphy in the league this season. Murphy, 29, has been an industrious and creative servant on the right, but he simply doesn't compare to his partner when considering the full scope of the job.