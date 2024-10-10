With Nick Pope set to turn 33 years old before the end of the season, Paul Mitchell has reportedly sent intermediaries to join the race to sign a replacement for the Newcastle United shot-stopper.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies would certainly be wise to plan ahead in hope of avoiding the situation they've already found themselves in this season, with squad depth quickly becoming an issue for Eddie Howe. The Newcastle boss has been forced to deploy Anthony Gordon at the centre of his frontline, whilst also forming makeshift backlines whilst Fabian Schar was suspended.

It's the type of problems that saw Howe's side fall short of European qualification last season and the type that will only see a repeat of that if things aren't solved in 2025. On that front, rumours are at least beginning to emerge, with Newcastle already linked with statement moves for the likes of Leroy Sane and Antoine Semenyo.

Sane would particularly represent a standout deal, given his experience as a Premier League winner and his place amongst the best wingers that European football has to offer. Get that deal over the line and any of the Magpies' summer shortfalls will quickly be forgotten, especially if they also go on to find a top successor for Pope.

According to AS Roma Live, Mitchell has sent Newcastle intermediaries to join the race to sign Mile Svilar from AS Roma, who reportedly value their goalkeeper at €35-40m (£29m-£33m).

Those at St James' Park won't be without competition for the 25-year-old's signature, however, with Liverpool also looking to land a second goalkeeper in the space of a year, having already added Giorgi Mamardashvili to their ranks in the summer.

With both Premier League sides interested in Svilar, he will undoubtedly be one to watch in 2025 when he could make the biggest move of his career yet, swapping Italy for England.

"Amazing" Svilar would replace Pope

As Pope begins to fall away from his prime, Svilar represents an ideal option to turn to next year at just 25 years old. The Roma shot-stopper still has plenty more to come and may well be the beginning of a fair few defensive additions if Newcastle's struggle for options is anything to go by.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Mile Svilar Nick Pope Saves per 90 2.86 4.46 Save Percentage 84% 81.1% Clean Sheets 3 2 Goals Conceded 5 7

The Serbian has earned high praise throughout his career, even when he made a mistake for Benfica against Manchester United at a young age. Jose Mourinho instantly spoke highly of Svilar, saying via The Mirror: "He is a phenomenon, he is amazing. Only great goalkeepers suffer goals like this. Either Benfica has a top goalkeeper for many years, or the president should prepare a big suitcase (for the money).

"Only top keepers concede these goals. Because bad keepers stay on their line; bad keepers don't come out for crosses; bad keepers don't try to analyse the game; bad keepers don't use their space to give cover like he did in the first half a few times. I knew before the match – this keeper is phenomenal."