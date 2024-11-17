Sending scouts to watch the duo in action, Newcastle United could now reportedly move to seal a double La Liga swoop ahead of Arsenal in 2025, as Eddie Howe looks to reinforce his midfield.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies will be looking to pick up where they left off after the international break, having defeated high-flying Nottingham Forest 3-1 last time out. That result reflects the form that Newcastle have found themselves in as of late to overcome a tough start to the campaign. It's little shock that their return to form has coincided with Alexander Isak's return to the scoresheet either.

Amid that form did lie some concern, however, with reports that talks over a new contract between the Swede and Newcastle had come to a standstill. Alas, Isak himself has been quick to shut down any rumours, telling reporters as relayed by The Daily Mail: "Throughout my career, I have never talked about or really commented on the move rumours during the season.

"There have been many such years where it has been talked about. It doesn’t affect me. I am commenting on my situation in Newcastle, and I have never had any problem there. I am fully focused on my task there and that we will have a fantastic season. There are still great opportunities for that. I have no thoughts about anything else."

After such a relief, the positive news could keep coming the way of those in Tyneside. According to Caught Offside, Newcastle have sent officials in the race to sign Williot Swedberg and Alberto Moleiro ahead of Arsenal in a double La Liga swoop.

Two attacking midfielders, Swedberg plies his trade for Celta Vigo, whilst Moleiro is one of Las Palmas' most promising talents. If Newcastle want to add attacking intent to their midfield, then signing the duo should be a summer priority.

Newcastle could send summer statement

With Manchester City, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan all among the clubs interested in the duo, Newcastle would be making quite the statement of intent by signing Swedberg and Moleiro next summer. For all their failure last summer, the Magpies could instantly put that in their past by adding to their midfield.

Swedberg - just 20 years old - is enjoying an impressive campaign at the heart of Celta Vigo's midfield, scoring twice and assisting another three goals in just 486 minutes of La Liga action.

Meanwhile, Moleiro has also impressed. The 21-year-old has scored four goals in 13 appearances in La Liga so far this season and is quickly becoming a key part of the current Las Palmas side, earning the praise of Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig.

In search of reinforcements, landing a double swoop would go a long way towards finally easing Newcastle's squad depth problem.