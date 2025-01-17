Newcastle United sent a high-ranking scout to watch an "unplayable" Premier League player in action earlier this week, according to a promising transfer update.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies are absolutely flying at the moment, finding themselves in their most imperious run of form during Eddie Howe's entire tenure as manager.

That's not to say that new signings wouldn't be welcomed at Newcastle in the January transfer window, however, with Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo continuing to be linked with a move to St James' Park. He scored in his side's 2-2 draw away to Chelsea in midweek, taking his tally to six goals in the Premier League this season.

Zion Suzuki is also reportedly considered a transfer target for the Magpies, with the Parma goalkeeper seen as an alternative option to James Trafford between the sticks. Only 22 years of age, the Japanese youngster has made 19 Serie A starts for his current club this season.

Newcastle have even been linked with an audacious move for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, although a move to Paris Saint-Germain now looks highly likely this month, with a medical at the Ligue 1 giants even thought to be taking place.

Newcastle send Nickson to watch "unplayable" ace

According to The Chronicle's Lee Ryder, Newcastle sent chief scout Steve Nickson to watch Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo in action against Manchester City on Tuesday night, as they drew 2-2 at home to the Premier League champions.

Ryder says that the fact that he was present in midweek is a "positive sign ahead of the summer", with the wide man potentially considered a primary target, as they look to sign a top-quality right-sided player. The Bees want £50m for his services, but they aren't entertaining offers in January.

At this point, it really does feel like Mbeumo is a major target for Newcastle in the summer, and it's no shock that they seemingly rate him so highly. The £45,000-a-week Cameroonian is enjoying a fantastic season for Brentford, scoring 13 goals in 21 appearances in the league, with Thomas Frank describing him as "unplayable".

His manager has been an admirer for some time, also saying of him back in 2022: "It’s brilliant I must say. He’s been brilliant for us this year in the Premier League. He came back from a minor injury, we knew that he wanted to play ready for Tuesday. And three quality finishes, very composed."

Newcastle feel so close to having such a complete team under Howe, with the midfield perfectly balanced and the likes of Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak excelling in attack. While Jacob Murphy is also in superb form on the right flank, a superior replacement to him needs to be found moving forward, filling the void left by the departing Miguel Almiron at the same time.

Semenyo is a great option for Newcastle, but Mbeumo should be seen as the standout choice, providing such consistent end product from his right wing role, and at 25, he still has many years ahead of him.