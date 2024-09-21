Preparing for the January transfer window and beyond, Newcastle United reportedly sent scouts to watch one star in action as Atalanta held Arsenal to a 0-0 draw in the Champions League this week.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have plenty of making up to do after such a disappointing summer transfer window, with those at St James' Park failing to sign Marc Guehi after a window-long saga. And with forgiveness in mind, Newcastle could finally land a replacement for Miguel Almiron in either the winter window or the summer of 2025.

Reports have already linked those in Tyneside with a move for Leroy Sane on that front in what would certainly steal the headlines. The Bayern Munich winger has lost his place in Germany to recent arrival Michael Olise and could now be on his way back to the Premier League. A serial winner with Manchester City in his last stint in English football, Sane would be Newcastle's biggest signing since Alexander Isak.

The German's not the only winger that they've set their sights on though. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Newcastle sent scouts to watch Ademola Lookman in Atalanta's 0-0 draw against Arsenal in midweek. The winger helped the Serie A side earn a crucial point to kick off their Champions League campaign, winning six duels up against a stubborn Arsenal side and completing 24 out of his 25 pass attempts, including three successful crosses.

The Magpies' scouts weren't the only ones in attendance either, it seems. Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Atalanta's opponents, Arsenal, were also reportedly taking notes on the winger.

Earning a reported £37,000-a-week in the Serie A, Lookman's arrival would hardly disrupt Newcastle's wage bill and would offer Eddie Howe an instant upgrade down his right-hand side. Whilst things haven't worked out for the Nigerian in past Premier League moves, he's finally found his best form at Atalanta and is more than ready to take England's top flight by storm.

"Fantastic" Lookman is Premier League ready

After ultimately failing to make his mark at Everton, Lookman showed a glimpse of his potential at Fulham before finally rising to stardom at Atalanta. Now, he could get the chance to return and complete unfinished business in England's top tier, helping Newcastle return to the Premier League's top four in the process.

It's a rise that former Everton manager Marco Silva saw coming, despite several obstacles along the way, having told Sky Sports during his time at the Toffees: "Fantastic player. I said since the first day that I joined the club that it was really important to keep him.

"You know what happened in pre-season. I put high pressure on and turned his mind to keep him here with our club and I think what we saw today we will see better and better in the future."

After scoring an incredible 17 goals and assisting a further 10 last season, Lookman was even nominated for the Ballon d'Or in the achievement of his career so far. The fact is, Newcastle wouldn't be signing a winger who's on the periphery of becoming one of the most exciting in Europe, they'd be signing a player who's already there.