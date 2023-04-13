Newcastle United are ready to make an offer to bring Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Milinkovic-Savic to Newcastle?

Following Jonjo Shelvey’s move to Nottingham Forest, Eddie Howe is reportedly targeting new central-midfield signings this summer and has already been heavily linked with the likes of Scott McTominay and James Maddison. However, 28-year-old Milinkovic-Savic is another candidate whose name is on the list.

The Lazio midfielder will be out of contract at the Stadio Olimpico next summer, meaning that the upcoming window will present Maurizio Sarri’s side with their final big opportunity to cash in whilst there is significant interest, and being his team’s best-performing player with a match rating of 7.28 (as per WhoScored), there is little surprise there is no shortage of potential suitors.

Gazzetta dello Sport recently reported that the Magpies have made contact with the Serbia international’s agent, Mateja Kezman, regarding a deal for his client, and it’s claimed that the Italian giants would be willing to listen to offers under £88m to not risk losing him for free next year.

According to Il Messaggero (as relayed by Sport Italia via Sport Witness), Newcastle are one of two clubs - the other unnamed - that are “ready to get serious” with “important offers” to be put forward to Lazio president Claudio Lotito. The St James’ Park outfit have already “tested the waters” to discover what it would take to get a deal over the line, and it’s stated that €40m (£35m) “could do the trick”. The Premier League is also “seriously attracting” the north-east outfit’s target, so this could be one to watch closely in the weeks and months ahead.

Should Newcastle cash out on Milinkovic-Savic?

Milinkovic-Savic has been dubbed a “beast” by journalist Sacha Pisani, and looking at his statistics, we think PIF and Newcastle should definitely splash the cash at the end of the season.

The Lleida native has clocked up 14 goal contributions (eight assists and six goals) in 27 Serie A appearances this term - form which has seen him named as the best player on the pitch on five occasions by WhoScored. Standing at 6 foot 4, the colossus ranks in the 96th percentile for aerials won.

As well as the presence he possesses in the air, he is also a danger in other departments, having made 63 shot-creating actions this season - the third-highest in his team and second-highest for a midfielder (as per FBref).

His experience at the top level could also come in handy for Newcastle, who may well be playing Champions League football next term - which would surely go some way to improving the Toon's chances of luring the Serb to Tyneside.