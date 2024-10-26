Hoping to start 2025 with a bang, Newcastle United are reportedly set to battle Tottenham Hotspur to get one particular midfield signing over the line for Eddie Howe and his side.

Newcastle transfer news

Though limited by profit and sustainability rules, Newcastle United simply didn't reinforce Howe's squad enough in the summer transfer window. Having spent the entirety of the window on an unsuccessful pursuit to sign Marc Guehi, those at St James' Park then failed to turn towards a single alternative to leave the Magpies short on options and paying the price ever since.

Without a win in four Premier League games, injuries have piled up in the early stages of the season, with Alexander Isak missing a number of games and Callum Wilson yet to even feature in the current campaign. Also still without Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, Newcastle were forced to turn towards Dan Burn once again to become a makeshift centre-back in what is far from ideal just eight games into the season.

With that said, those in Tyneside simply must get 2025 right as soon as the winter window swings open, which may even see one Championship star arrive. According to GiveMeSport, Newcastle are set to battle Tottenham to sign Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough in the January transfer window, whilst Manchester United are plotting a summer move for the midfielder.

Just 22 years old, Hackney has attracted all the right attention in the Championship and could yet get the big move that he's earned in 2025. He may have to wait until the summer rather than January, however, with Boro reportedly far from keen to part ways with their star man as early as the winter window to deal Newcastle and Spurs a frustrating blow.

Spurs, of course, signed from the Championship last summer when they welcomed Archie Gray from Leeds United and could repeat that act by signing a second future star in the form of Hackney. Newcastle, meanwhile, will be desperate to steal the headlines in the transfer window for positive reasons this time around all whilst adding depth to their midfield.

"Superb" Hackney would add key depth to Newcastle midfield

Although he is unlikely to become an instant starter ahead of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff - even if the long-term plan is to replace the latter - Hackney would add vital depth to Howe's midfield. And if the Magpies want to be qualifying and then competing in European football, adding depth to their side is more important than ever.

Hackney should certainly feel ready for a Premier League move too after recently earning the praise of former Middlesbrough and current Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder, who said via the Northern Echo: "We were playing against two very good central midfielders. I’ve watched Hayden Hackney from afar, seeing his career flourish.

"There’s no better teacher for him than Michael, and he’ll enjoy the way Middlesbrough play. He’s a super player, and Morris is a good player in there too."