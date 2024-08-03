Whilst it's been a fairly quiet transfer window so far at St James' Park, Newcastle United are reportedly set to sign another future star in a move that would see them beat two of their top-flight rivals to his signature.

Newcastle transfer news

Perhaps limited by the Premier League's PSR rules, the Magpies are yet to steal the headlines this summer, signing the likes of Lloyd Kelly and Lewis Hall. Of course, there is still time for that to change, and with reports suggesting that Newcastle have made their first approach for Marc Guehi, manager Eddie Howe could finally receive some positive news.

The Crystal Palace and England defender would instantly become Newcastle's standout signing and replace the injured Sven Botman in Howe's starting side just under two weeks until the new Premier League campaign gets underway. And whilst Guehi potentially steals the spotlight, the Magpies could also seal a deal to sign a future star.

According to NUFC Blog, Newcastle are set to sign Kyle Fitzgerald from Galway United. The 17-year-old winger has also attracted the interest of Wolves and Brighton, but it is Newcastle who look set to win the battle for his signature. It's at St James' Park where he will seemingly join fellow Irish youngster Rory Finneran, who recently arrived from Blackburn Rovers.

One for the future, Fitzgerald represents the plan in place at Newcastle to create sustained success rather than becoming a flash in the pan as one of the Premier League's richest clubs these days.

"Exciting" Fitzgerald is one for the future

He may not be the big-money signing that will instantly ease the concerns of Newcastle fans, but Fitzgerald's reportedly pending arrival is still one that could prove important in years to come. Just 17 years old, the winger signed his first professional contract at Galway last season, earning the praise of manager John Caulfield as a result.

Caulfield told Galway's official website: "It’s fantastic for the club, he’s a local lad coming through with lots of talent. We’ve had lots of success the last couple of years with Alex Murphy going on to Newcastle United and David Tarmey coming through, and now Kyle signing a contract.

"Kyle’s an exciting technical player, he’s doing really well with the Ireland teams, too. We’re looking forward to working with Kyle and to continue his development and deliver on his undoubted potential with Galway United."

Months later, he's now seemingly set to follow Murphy by making his way to Newcastle. A potential long-term replacement for the likes of Miguel Almiron, Newcastle are planning for the future in abundance all whilst beating Premier League sides in the transfer market. Fitzgerald's development will certainly be one to watch.