As the summer transfer window approaches, Newcastle United have turned their attention towards reinforcements for Eddie Howe, even if it means looking past their manager's reported preference.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies look set to get off to a strong start this summer, with a deal to sign Lloyd Kelly reportedly agreed and a similar deal for fellow free agent Tosin Adarabioyo hopefully lined up. The defensive duo would help put an end to Newcastle's depth problems within their backline, with both Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman out injured.

Their injuries aren't the only ones that Howe has been left to deal with, however, with Nick Pope missing the majority of the season. Forced to fall back on 35-year-old Martin Dubravka, there has been an undeniable drop off in quality despite the goalkeeper's best efforts at times. It is a drop-off that those at St James' Park must put an end to, especially now that Pope is now 32 years old himself.

In need of a long-term solution, reports suggest that Howe wants to bring Aaron Ramsdale to the club to put an end to his Arsenal nightmare and eventually replace Pope. But PIF have another idea.

According to Nacho Sanchis via Sport Witness, PIF and Newcastle have made contact to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia this summer, having sent scouts to watch the goalkeeper as he kept a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano last weekend.

Whilst going over Howe's head is an interesting decision, Mamardashvili has shown more than enough potential to eventually prove Newcastle chiefs right and hand their manager the long-term solution he needs.

"Fantastic" Mamardashvili is a better option than Ramsdale

Not only is Mamardashvili three years younger than Ramsdale, but after spending the season as Valencia's number one, he is far more primed to step into the starting role at Newcastle. Ramsdale, meanwhile, finds himself at a crossroads that the Magpies may be best served avoiding in this summer's transfer window.

League stats p90 23/24 (via FBref) Giorgi Mamardashvili Aaron Ramsdale Save Percentage 74.8% 64.3% Saves 2.81 1.50 Passes Completed 15.9 21.8

The Valencia shot-stopper has certainly earned plenty of fans this season too, including Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who described Mamardashvili's season as "fantastic" on X.

Now it is Newcastle who could benefit, as PIF look to ignore Howe's Ramsdale preference in favour of the La Liga star this summer.