Newcastle United’s transfer business after potentially signing defender Marc Guehi may still not be over.

The Magpies have been productive in this market but have had to do it in a patient way, as the club makes sure they abide by the financial fair play rules. Eddie Howe’s side will be looking to do as much business as they can between now and the end of the window, while also hoping to continue their good start to the Premier League campaign after beating Southampton last weekend.

Newcastle United and Marc Guehi latest

Newcastle have made five additions to their squad so far in this transfer window, with those signings being a mix of youth and experience. They have added two new goalkeepers to their side, as well as signing Lewis Hall on a permanent basis and bringing in William Osula, who looks to be a promising player.

Newcastle United's summer signings Signed from Lewis Hall Chelsea Odysseas Vlachodimos Nottingham Forest William Osula Sheffield United Lloyd Kelly Bournemouth John Ruddy Birmingham City

The Premier League side has turned their attention to signing a central defender now, and they have made Crystal Palace defender Guehi their top target for that position. Newcastle have been serious about their pursuit of the player, as the club has made four bids for the England international.

Their latest offer was said to be around the £65 million mark, but that evaluation is said to have fallen short of what Palace want for the player. However, it now appears as though the Magpies are edging closer to signing Guehi, with Sky Sports reporting that there is “cautious optimism” that a deal can be struck before the weekend.

Newcastle’s latest offer wasn’t said to have been rejected despite falling short of the club's valuation. Instead, talks have continued between the two clubs over the structure of the deal. Palace believes that it would be beneficial to sell Guehi, as he’s only got two years left on his contract. But as well as looking to sign Guehi, Newcastle could follow up on his signing by chasing a midfielder.

Newcastle are set to make a £17m bid for midfielder

According to journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos, Newcastle are set to make an offer for Olympiacos midfielder Santiago Hezze. The update states that the offer is said to be more than €20 million (£17 million) for the 22-year-old.

Hezze has been with the Greek side since August 2023, when he joined the club from Argentinian side Huracan. The midfielder played over 120 games for the Argentine side, scoring nine goals and chipping in with eight assists.

Hezze played 50 times for Olympiacos in his first season at the club, as he was a prominent figure for the club in all competitions. He played the majority of his minutes in the league, but he also played an important role in the club reaching the Europa League and then winning the Europa Conference League.

The versatile midfielder, who can feature in holding, central or attacking roles, has played in the club’s opening game of this season, meaning he has now played 51 times for the Greek side, during which time he has scored one goal and recorded three assists. Hezze is contracted to the club until the summer of 2028, meaning Newcastle will have to make a good enough offer for the club to consider selling him.