As Newcastle United look to put last season's disappointing seventh-placed Premier League finish behind them, they are linked with a player who could fix a major problem at St James' Park.

Toon look to improve on disappointing campaign

The latest transfer news out of St James' Park suggests that Newcastle are looking to put last season's failure to capture European football behind them and build a squad ready to once again disrupt the Premier League's traditional big six.

Defensive reinforcements appear to be a high priority for the Magpies with the latest news linking the Toon with a move for AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori. The English centre back could be made available for £42million this summer, making him an attractive target for Newcastle. Another Englishman abroad linked with a move to Tyneside is Tammy Abraham. The ex-Chelsea man is currently at Roma, with the Italian outfit reportedly offering the player to clubs for just £28 million.

The main area of concern for Newcastle is between the sticks however. With Nick Pope's season-ending injury back in December placing his Toon future in doubt, a fresh face in goal is now their top priority. Additionally, it appears that current backup choice Martin Dubravka could follow Loris Karius out of the exit door.

Burnley's James Trafford is the name most frequently linked with a move to Tyneside with Newcastle reportedly close to completing a £20million move to secure the services of the England keeper. Despite conceding 62 goals as Burnley suffered immediate relegation back to the Championship, Trafford is still viewed as a goalkeeper with a bright future ahead of him.

With a goalkeeper at the top of the PIF's shopping list, Newcastle are also apparrently set to launch a bid for a goalkeeper who was crowned a European Champion last season.

Magpies ready bid for Atalanta's Musso

As first reported by Sport Witness, the Italian press are stating that Newcastle have made contact to sign Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso. The outlet reports that Magpies are joined by Villarreal and Genoa in pursuit of the Argentine shot-stopper.

If the Toon are serious about signing Musso, they will have to fork out more than £8.5 million to tempt the 30-year-old away from Bergamo. The Italian press go on to report that Newcastle see the South American as an "ideal reinforcement" and claim that they could "soon make a concrete offer" to secure his services.

Musso made just 11 appearances in the league last season, however excelled in Atalanta's Europa League campaign. The 30-year-old featured in all but one of his side's games in the competition and kept a clean sheet in the final as Atalanta ran away 3-0 winners against Bayer Leverkusen.

It is clear that Musso would be a perfect fit for Newcastle's situation - the 2-cap Argentina international is a goalkeeper that is comfortable playing back up but can step up when necessary. If Pope is to face an uncertain future at St James' Park, bringing in Musso would be an ideal option for the Magpies' higher ups.