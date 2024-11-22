Newcastle United have turned their attention to signing a player for less than £60m in the January transfer window, according to an update from reliable journalist Scott Wilson.

Newcastle transfer news

Lots of possible new signings are being linked with moves to St James' Park, with Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo one player who has emerged as an exciting option for Eddie Howe, as he looks for greater quality on the right wing.

Callum Wilson could reportedly be offered to the Bees as part of a swap deal involving the Cameroonian, who has scored eight goals in 11 appearances in the Premier League so far this season. It could be that Miguel Almiron leaves in January, but it remains to be seen if Newcastle could get the Brentford man as a replacement before the summer.

Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez has also been backed to join the Magpies in the near future, as they look to beat Aston Villa to his signing. The 20-year-old is a highly-rated player who could have a big future in the game, and with Howe in need of defensive reinforcements, he could be ideal.

In terms of those potentially leaving Newcastle, Kieran Trippier could also depart alongside Almiron midway through the season. The right-back is arguably no longer first-choice in his position, with Tino Livramento ahead of him in the pecking order.

Newcastle want to sign £60m-rated ace in January

According to the reliable Wilson for The Northern Echo, Newcastle's interest in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi has returned, as they eye a move for him in January.

The Magpies made the England international one of their primary transfer targets back in the summer, with the Eagles even turning down a £60m offer for his services. The report states that they will "not be returning with the same offer that was rejected in late August", however, because they believe his "value has diminished over the course of the last three months because of his contractual position."

Guehi may be part of a Palace team that is struggling in the league this season, but that has done little to damage his reputation, having soared for England at Euro 2024, standing out as one of the best centre-backs in the competition.

The 24-year-old has continued to be a key starter for England during the recent international breaks, with Lee Carsley heaping praise on him earlier this week, saying:

“I made Marc captain when I was in the under-21s. He’s a player who has shown leadership qualities throughout his career so far. His maturity [is clear] not only on the pitch but off the pitch. The fact that Marc is so calm and composed next to them [the debutants Tino Livramento and Harwood-Bellis] is brilliant. I think he’s had a really good camp. He’s playing really well at Palace in the games that I have seen and he’s moving in the right direction in terms of his quality."

Signing Guehi makes complete sense for Newcastle - the fact that they tracked him all summer long shows how highly they think of him - and supporters will no doubt be desperate to see a January deal agreed.

Granted, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are slowly edging towards injury returns, but the England ace would be a regular starter for years to come, and getting him for less than £60m could also prove to be a bargain.