No Newcastle United fan could have envisaged the impact midfielder Bruno Guimaraes would have had at St James’ Park upon his £40m move to the club back in January 2022.

It was a move that certainly raised eyebrows given the Magpies’ lowly league standing and absence from European football, but the Brazilian bought into the club’s project with Eddie Howe and Co reaping the rewards over two years later.

Guimaraes has excelled in Tyneside, scoring 17 times in his 107 appearances, playing a crucial role in the middle of the park - helping the Magpies secure a Champions League spot back in 2022/23.

He’s also formed an excellent partnership with fellow compatriot Joelinton, with the duo cementing two of the three midfield spots in Howe’s 4-3-3 system.

However, the pair could finally find their permanent partner alongside them, with Newcastle pursuing a move for one talent this summer.

Newcastle interested in 48-cap international

According to Football Italia, Newcastle are set for talks with French star Adrien Rabiot after he turned down a fresh deal with Juventus.

The 29-year-old, who is now a free agent, has also been linked with a move to Liverpool, Manchester United and AC Milan - with Rabiot ready to negotiate a deal in the Premier League to match his wage demands.

The midfielder started all but one game for Didier Deschamps' side at Euro 2024, taking his international cap tally to 48.

Whilst he’s a man in demand this summer, he would be a sensational pick-up for the Magpies, especially on a free, potentially being the perfect player for Guimaraes on Tyneside.

Why Rabiot would be perfect for Guimaraes at Newcastle

Towards the end of the 2023/24 campaign, Brazilian ace Guimaraes operated in a slightly more advanced role, subsequently allowing him to post a tally of seven goals and eight assists - the third-highest tally of goal contributions in the Newcastle squad.

It’s clear he would be better suited in that role with a ball-winning midfielder who’s confident with the ball at his feet, operating in a slightly deeper role behind him.

The “brilliant” Rabiot, as described by Opta Paolo, could well prove to be the missing piece in Howe’s midfield puzzle, producing some excellent stats that could play into the hands of Guimaraes.

In Serie A last season, the Frenchman completed an average of 4.1 progressive passes and 2.4 progressive carries per 90 - demonstrating his ability to play the ball forward and create opportunities.

Adrien Rabiot's stats in Serie A (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games 31 Goals + assists 8 Progressive passes per 90 4.1 Progressive carries per 90 2.4 Tackles per 90 2 Aerials won per 90 1.8 Shot-creating actions per 90 2.2 Stats via FBref

He also averaged 2.2 shot-creating actions, allowing Guimaraes and the forward line to have more chances in front of goal, and increase the club’s chances of securing a return to European football.

Shot-creating actions are pieces of play that lead to a shot. These include moments such as a pass, take-on or foul being drawn.

Rabiot has also excelled defensively, winning two tackles per 90 and winning 1.8 aerial duels, with the 29-year-old able to regain possession for Howe’s side and also able to retain the ball once he’s made the vital defensive actions.

He’s undoubtedly a man in demand, but given the club’s recent interest, they need to step up their attempts to secure his signature.

With his contract up at Juventus, he would be available for free. This would consequently allow the club to save a huge chunk of their money in their FFP battle but also dramatically improve the playing squad.