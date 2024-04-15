Newcastle United are set to open talks with another “unbelievable” player over a new deal at St James' Park after Joelinton committed his future to the club over the weekend.

Newcastle could lose key players amid FFP concerns

The Magpies will no doubt make new additions to their squad in the summer transfer window, but it would also be a surprise if they still had all their key players at the club come the start of next season, with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules sure to be a factor in their planning for the new campaign.

Bruno Guimaraes stands out as a player who could depart in the summer, with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain reportedly interested in securing his services. There is still hope that he could stay put, but with CEO Darren Eales admitting the need to sell-to-buy, the Magpies' star man would certainly raise plenty of funds.

Kieran Trippier is another who has been linked with a switch away from Newcastle at the end of the campaign, with the Englishman tipped for an exit back in January, only to end up remaining at St James' for the time being. Bayern Munich reportedly wanted him, but a move failed to materialise.

A player who looks increasingly likely to move on in the summer window is Miguel Almiron, who has struggled to become a regular this season, with the likes of Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes being preferred. The Magpies are seemingly willing to move him on given how he has fallen down the pecking order.

"Unbelievable" Newcastle ace could sign new deal

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are set to begin talks with Trippier over an extension, looking to tie him down to a new contract instead of selling him.

It is claimed that it is "highly likely" that the defender will be offered a fresh deal with the Magpies, continuing to see him as an important player moving forward, despite him now being 33 years of age.

This is brilliant news for Newcastle, regardless of Trippier's age, with the right-back such an influential figure even since arriving from Atletico Madrid back in 2022. Magpies legend Alan Shearer has always been an admirer, saying of him earlier in the season: "Some of the balls he was putting into the box were just unbelievable. What a signing he has been for Newcastle, he’s in great form."

Admittedly, Newcastle could still do with signing another full-back, but with Tino Livramento emerging as a strong option already, the left side looks in more urgent need of repair.

For now, Trippier still has enough in the tank to be an important player for Eddie Howe for another few years, and while this season hasn't gone to plan for him and the team, he is allowed a slight dip in form and fitness, perhaps leading to more natural rotation with Livramento next term.